Imagine a 45-second video showcasing how a small business owner can effortlessly create engaging social media content. The target audience is small business owners looking to boost their online presence. Visually, it should be bright and modern, featuring quick cuts of an AI avatar presenting product highlights, complemented by an upbeat, friendly voiceover. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly produce professional content.

