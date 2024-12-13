The Ultimate Avatar Script Video Generator for AI Videos

Effortlessly transform your script into professional videos using advanced text-to-video from script capabilities.

353/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second explainer video designed for students learning a new topic, featuring a clear, friendly visual aesthetic and an encouraging voiceover. The narrative should simplify complex material by leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, ensuring accurate narration through "Voiceover generation" synchronized perfectly with on-screen explanations.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 15-second short video for social media, aimed at engaging young professionals with quick tips or product highlights, employing a trending visual style with modern background music. Enhance accessibility and viewer engagement by adding clear "Subtitles/captions" throughout the video, supported by relevant visuals from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to keep the pace lively.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a professional 60-second internal communication video tailored for company employees, conveying an important update with a reassuring tone and a direct, clean visual presentation. Employ HeyGen's sophisticated "AI avatars" to deliver the message credibly, then use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure the video is perfectly formatted for various internal communication platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Script Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your text scripts into engaging AI-powered videos featuring realistic avatars with perfect lip-sync, all within a user-friendly platform.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script and Choose a Scene
Begin by entering or pasting your script into the editor. Our advanced AI automatically converts your text into a dynamic video, forming the foundation of your production.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Pick from a diverse library of AI avatars to be your on-screen presenter. Our realistic AI avatars offer a professional and engaging presence for your content.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding Elements
Enhance your video with relevant background templates, images, and video clips from our media library. These elements help create a polished and professional presentation.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Once your video is perfect, easily export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Your final video is ready to share with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training and Learning Materials

.

Develop dynamic training videos from existing scripts, leveraging AI avatars to improve learner engagement and knowledge retention effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI video generator simplify video creation?

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation by transforming text to video AI. Our intuitive platform allows users to upload their script and generate high-quality videos featuring realistic AI avatars, dramatically simplifying the production process for engaging content.

Does HeyGen offer realistic and custom AI avatars for engaging content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic and lifelike AI avatars that deliver perfect lip-sync, enhancing viewer interaction. You can also create custom avatars to align with your brand, ensuring unique and engaging content for any audience.

What types of creative content can I produce with HeyGen?

HeyGen is designed for creating a wide range of creative content, including compelling marketing videos, informative explainer videos, and dynamic social media content. Our video templates and user-friendly AI video editor make simple video creation accessible for all content creators.

Can HeyGen help scale my video content creation effectively?

Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines your workflow, enabling batch video creation from scripts. This capability allows content creators to produce more engaging videos efficiently, helping to reduce production costs and scale their video content output without compromising quality.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo