Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second video aimed at marketing teams seeking to scale their personalized outreach through 'interactive presentations'. This video should feature a modern, clean design with dynamic visuals, supported by a friendly, persuasive voice, demonstrating how to leverage 'Voiceover generation' and 'Subtitles/captions' across diverse 'Templates & scenes' for maximum impact.
Create a 60-second promotional video targeting sales professionals, highlighting the ability to 'localize content' for diverse global markets. The visual aesthetic should be polished and internationally-themed, with seamless transitions and a versatile, clear voice, illustrating how HeyGen's 'AI avatars' and advanced 'Voiceover generation' empower users to become an effective 'AI Sales consultant' globally.
Formulate a concise 30-second product demonstration for product managers or sales enablement teams, focusing on delivering impactful 'product demo' videos. The visual and audio style should be informative and precise, integrating smooth screen recordings with an authoritative yet approachable voice, showcasing how 'Media library/stock support' and 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' contribute to a professional 'video presentation maker' workflow directly from 'Text-to-video from script'.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Impactful Sales Pitches with AI.
Quickly produce high-converting sales presentations and promotional videos using AI avatars to capture attention.
Develop Engaging Social Sales Content.
Craft compelling short-form sales pitches and product demos for social media to boost lead generation and user engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my sales presentations and lead generation efforts?
HeyGen is an advanced avatar sales pitch maker that transforms your sales presentations into dynamic experiences using AI avatars and personalized content. This approach significantly boosts user engagement and can improve your lead generation strategies by making presentations more compelling and interactive.
What makes HeyGen an effective AI Sales consultant for interactive presentations?
HeyGen functions as an AI Sales consultant by enabling highly interactive presentations that capture audience attention and drive engagement. Our platform leverages AI-powered presentations to deliver impactful product demos, complete with user engagement analytics for continuous improvement and tailored outreach.
How does HeyGen support global sales and content localization?
HeyGen empowers businesses to localize content effortlessly for global audiences, fostering wider reach for sales presentations. With robust voiceover generation and support for over 70 languages, you can create engaging, localized video presentations and promotional clips that resonate with diverse markets.
Can I customize the AI avatars and branding within HeyGen for my business?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to customize AI avatars and tailor them to your brand identity. You can leverage professional templates within our video presentation maker to ensure all your content aligns perfectly with your business aesthetics and messaging, enhancing your sales presentations.