Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Marketing professionals, elevate your content strategy with a compelling 30-second video designed for social media, utilizing our intuitive Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly generate dynamic narratives with energetic background music and a fast-paced visual style.
Product managers, simplify your next feature launch with a 60-second SaaS Explainer Video Maker project, leveraging easy-to-use templates & scenes to articulate complex ideas clearly with a demonstrative visual style and calm, authoritative AI voiceover, enhanced by automatic subtitles/captions.
Corporate trainers, streamline your onboarding process by producing consistent 30-second training modules using an avatar SaaS explainer maker, ensuring a polished, corporate visual style and professional voiceover, easily incorporating branded elements from our media library/stock support.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-performing Ad Creation.
Create high-performing ad videos quickly, driving customer acquisition for your SaaS product.
Boost Training Engagement.
Enhance training and onboarding for your SaaS product, improving user engagement and retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging AI videos with avatars?
HeyGen empowers users to generate compelling videos using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. As an AI video creator, HeyGen brings your scripts to life, enhancing your content with dynamic visuals and expressive digital presenters.
What branding features does HeyGen offer for customizing AI-generated content?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo and brand colors into your AI-generated videos. This ensures that your content maintains a consistent and professional brand identity across all platforms using customizable templates.
Can I generate AI voiceovers and scripts directly within the HeyGen platform?
Yes, HeyGen supports advanced AI voiceover generation and facilitates script-to-video creation, making it an intuitive AI video creator. You can easily input your script, and HeyGen will automatically generate a natural-sounding voiceover to accompany your AI avatars.
Does HeyGen provide customizable templates to quickly start creating videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers a variety of customizable templates and scenes designed to streamline your video creation process. These easy-to-use templates allow you to quickly produce professional-quality videos without extensive editing experience, leveraging our AI video creator capabilities.