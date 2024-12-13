avatar SaaS explainer generator: AI-Powered Video Creation

Effortlessly produce captivating explainer videos and engaging UGC content using our cutting-edge AI avatars.

Imagine crafting a 30-second marketing ad designed for small business owners, showcasing how they can easily create professional-grade content. The video should feature a dynamic, upbeat visual style with a friendly, persuasive AI voiceover, demonstrating the power of AI avatars to deliver compelling messages by using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform their ideas into impactful visuals for Sales & Marketing.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second explainer video targeting corporate trainers and HR departments, illustrating how to streamline employee onboarding or complex training modules. This video should adopt a clean, professional aesthetic with clear, informative audio, highlighting how HeyGen's AI avatars can speak in multiple languages (supported by its Voiceover generation) to cater to diverse global teams, making AI-powered video creation accessible to all.
Example Prompt 2
Create a vibrant 15-second social media reel for content creators and marketers, demonstrating the swift generation of engaging UGC videos. The visual style should be fast-paced and trendy, complemented by an energetic soundtrack, emphasizing the ease of selecting from various Templates & scenes and incorporating B-roll footage via HeyGen's Media library/stock support for dynamic video content.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 60-second product explainer video aimed at tech startups and product managers launching innovative software, needing to clearly articulate complex features. The video should exhibit a modern, sleek graphical style, paired with an authoritative yet approachable voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for a human-like presentation and ensuring accessibility with integrated Subtitles/captions, thereby simplifying the creation of impactful explainer videos.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Avatar SaaS Explainer Generator Works

Craft engaging explainer videos effortlessly. Leverage AI avatars, smart scripting, and professional design tools to transform your ideas into dynamic visual stories in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Choose an Avatar
Begin by inputting your script, then select from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to serve as your dynamic presenter, bringing your message to life.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with a rich media library and pre-built Templates & scenes, integrating your brand's unique colors and logo for a cohesive and professional look.
3
Step 3
Apply Voiceover and Captions
Leverage advanced AI voiceover generation to instantly convert your script into natural-sounding speech, and automatically generate accurate subtitles for broad accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export Your Studio-Quality Explainer
Finalize your project and export high-definition, studio-quality videos optimized for any platform, ensuring your message looks polished and impactful.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance SaaS Product Onboarding & Training

.

Deliver interactive and memorable onboarding experiences and training modules with AI avatars for improved user retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating explainer videos?

HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming text scripts into engaging explainer videos using AI avatars and a user-friendly interface. Our platform allows you to quickly generate dynamic content, making it an ideal script to video maker for various needs.

What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for branding?

HeyGen provides extensive creative customization, including robust branding options to integrate your logo and colors seamlessly. You can also utilize custom AI avatars, access a rich media library, and choose from diverse pre-built templates and scenes to ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

Can I generate high-quality UGC videos using HeyGen's AI capabilities?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create AI UGC videos with studio-quality production value, featuring lifelike AI avatars and advanced AI voiceover generation. This enables the production of authentic, high-impact user-generated content efficiently and at scale.

Does HeyGen support diverse video styles and languages for global reach?

HeyGen supports a wide array of diverse video styles suitable for Marketing Ads and other content, alongside extensive language options including 50+ Languages. This allows for personalized video creation that resonates with a global audience, enhancing your reach and engagement through AI ad creation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo