Avatar Onboarding Video Generator: Fast, Engaging Training
Deliver personalized training efficiently to new hires using lifelike AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 60-second instructional video for kitchen staff, focusing on essential safety protocols and equipment handling. This video should utilize text-to-video from script to ensure accuracy and clarity, presented by a professional Custom AI avatar in a clean, functional visual style with crisp, informative narration, making the employee onboarding both efficient and engaging.
Produce an inspiring 30-second video for all new restaurant employees, detailing the establishment's unique brand culture and history. Employ eye-catching templates & scenes to create a polished, storytelling visual style, featuring a charismatic Talking Actor to deliver lifelike videos that truly captivate and connect new hires to the restaurant's identity.
Design a quick 15-second video offering essential customer service tips for front-of-house staff, ideal for new hires or quick refreshers. The visual style should be snappy and informative, incorporating on-screen bullet points and clear subtitles/captions for accessibility, delivered by a friendly AI avatar with a lively, non-distracting background music to enhance the engaging videos.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Improve new hire training engagement and retention rates using personalized AI avatar-driven videos for impactful learning.
Scale Training Content Creation.
Efficiently develop and distribute a wider range of onboarding courses and modules to all new hires using AI video generation.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my video content?
HeyGen empowers users with a powerful creative engine, enabling the generation of engaging videos with lifelike AI avatars. You can leverage our diverse templates, turn scripts into dynamic visuals, and add sophisticated edits and transitions to bring your unique vision to life.
What types of AI avatars can I use with HeyGen for engaging videos?
HeyGen offers a versatile range of AI avatars, including studio-quality live-action AI avatars and customizable digital characters, perfect for creating engaging videos. You can even create a Custom AI avatar that truly reflects your brand or persona.
Does HeyGen support custom branding for my generated videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your videos maintain brand consistency. Easily incorporate your logo, adjust color schemes, and customize elements to align perfectly with your marketing videos.
How does HeyGen simplify the video production process from script to final output?
HeyGen streamlines video production by transforming text-to-video from a simple script using advanced AI. Our platform handles voiceover generation, audio lip sync, and offers professional templates, enabling quick and efficient video generation from concept to completion.