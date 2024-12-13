Develop a 90-second technical demonstration video targeting HR managers and recruitment specialists, showcasing how an avatar recruitment video generator can streamline initial candidate outreach. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing screen recordings of the HeyGen interface alongside dynamic AI avatars presenting key benefits. The audio should feature a clear, authoritative, yet friendly AI voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, demonstrating the seamless integration of AI avatars into recruitment processes.

Generate Video