Develop a 90-second technical demonstration video targeting HR managers and recruitment specialists, showcasing how an avatar recruitment video generator can streamline initial candidate outreach. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing screen recordings of the HeyGen interface alongside dynamic AI avatars presenting key benefits. The audio should feature a clear, authoritative, yet friendly AI voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, demonstrating the seamless integration of AI avatars into recruitment processes.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 2-minute instructional video aimed at small business owners and personal brand creators, detailing the process of how to clone yourself into a custom AI avatar. This video should adopt an engaging, personalized, and step-by-step visual style, featuring side-by-side comparisons of the user and their digital counterpart. The audio component will include a reassuring, conversational AI voiceover, possibly even an AI Voice Clone of the user, highlighting the ease of creating a custom AI avatar and leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars feature for consistent personal branding.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 60-second marketing explainer video for marketing professionals and content creators, illustrating the power of a text-based editor to transform concepts into compelling visuals. The visual style should be dynamic, fast-paced, and feature-showcasing, with quick cuts demonstrating how text inputs translate into sophisticated scenes using Templates & scenes from the media library/stock support. An upbeat, energetic, and informative AI voiceover, paired with a modern background track, will convey the efficiency of turning image to video AI concepts into polished content.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 1-minute global communication video for multinational corporations and e-learning developers, emphasizing the capability of HeyGen to generate multi-lingual content effortlessly. The visual presentation should be international, inclusive, and highly adaptable, showing diverse AI avatars speaking different languages with corresponding subtitles/captions. The audio track will feature a professional, multi-lingual AI voiceover, demonstrating the global reach and accessibility provided by the AI video generator, ensuring clarity and cultural relevance across various linguistic contexts.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Avatar Recruitment Video Generator Works

Revolutionize your hiring process with engaging AI avatar recruitment videos. Craft personalized messages efficiently, attracting top talent with professional and lifelike presentations.

1
Step 1
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or create your own custom AI avatar to professionally represent your brand and engage potential candidates.
2
Step 2
Add Your Recruitment Script
Input your job description or recruitment message into the text-based editor. Our text-to-video from script feature will bring your words to life with natural voice synthesis.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Branding
Customize your video with relevant background scenes, music, and your company's branding controls to create impactful recruitment videos that resonate with applicants.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Produce your final AI Avatar Video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready to share across job boards, social media, and career pages to attract top talent.

Enhance Onboarding and Training

Utilize AI avatars to deliver engaging and consistent training materials, boosting new hire retention and knowledge transfer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen generate lifelike AI video avatars from text?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatar Generator technology to transform your script into dynamic, lifelike AI video avatars. Simply input your text, and HeyGen's sophisticated platform handles the animation and voiceover generation, making the text-to-video process seamless and efficient.

Can I create a custom AI avatar or replicate my voice using HeyGen's technology?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create a custom AI avatar and even clone their own voice with its advanced AI Voice Clone feature. This allows for highly personalized content where your unique talking avatars deliver your message with authenticity.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for multi-lingual content creation?

HeyGen offers robust technical features to support multi-lingual content creation, including seamless voiceover generation and subtitle integration. Our AI video generator makes it straightforward to produce diverse versions of your content, reaching a global audience effectively.

Is HeyGen's AI video generator capable of producing professional videos quickly?

HeyGen's AI video generator is designed for rapid production, enabling you to transform text into professional-quality videos with efficiency. Utilizing a text-based editor and customizable templates, HeyGen streamlines the entire creation process, allowing for swift output of engaging content.

