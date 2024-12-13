Avatar Promotional Video Maker: Boost Your Brand

Craft captivating video ads and product explainers effortlessly using advanced AI avatars.

Create a vibrant 30-second promotional video targeting small business owners looking to quickly enhance their online presence. The visual style should be bright and modern, showcasing various professional templates and scenes available. An enthusiastic AI avatar speaks directly to the audience, highlighting how easy it is to become an "avatar promotional video maker" with HeyGen and encourages them to try it for free, emphasizing the power of "Text-to-video from script" for effortless content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an engaging 45-second video for social media influencers and content creators, demonstrating how to elevate their "social media content". The visual style should be dynamic and visually appealing, featuring several "realistic avatars" in different settings and outfits, all powered by HeyGen's "AI avatars". The audio should include a professional, warm voiceover generated directly within the platform, emphasizing the versatility and impact of using these digital presenters to captivate audiences.
Prompt 2
Produce a sleek 60-second video aimed at e-commerce businesses and advertising professionals seeking effective "video ads". The visual aesthetic should be polished and business-like, demonstrating extensive "customization" options for avatars and backgrounds, utilizing HeyGen's "Media library/stock support". A confident AI avatar presents various ad scenarios, clearly articulating the benefits of crafting personalized, high-quality advertisements without extensive production costs.
Prompt 3
Craft an informative 30-second video for product managers and online educators showcasing the power of "AI talking video" for "product explainers". The visual style should be clean and easy to follow, with an engaging AI avatar clearly articulating product features or educational concepts. Essential "Subtitles/captions" should be prominently displayed, ensuring accessibility, and the entire video should highlight the efficiency of generating such content directly from a script using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Promotional Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging promotional videos with AI avatars, dynamic scripts, and customizable visuals to capture your audience's attention.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar and Template
Begin by choosing from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars and professional templates, designed to give your promotional video a compelling start.
2
Step 2
Craft Your Script and Generate Voiceover
Input your promotional message, then utilize our advanced text-to-video from script feature to automatically generate a natural-sounding voiceover for your chosen avatar.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Enhance Branding
Tailor your video with custom backgrounds, music, and branding controls like your logo and brand colors to ensure a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Finalize your promotional content by selecting your preferred aspect ratio and exporting your AI avatar video, ready for sharing across all your platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI avatar generator transforms your promotional video creation, allowing you to quickly make compelling AI Avatar videos for social media content and video ads.

Feature Customer Success Stories

.

Craft compelling customer success stories with AI talking video, building trust and demonstrating value through authentic narratives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable the creation of engaging avatar promotional videos?

HeyGen empowers users to produce captivating avatar promotional videos by leveraging advanced AI Avatar generator technology. You can easily turn scripts into dynamic AI Avatar videos with realistic avatars, perfect for impactful social media content and video ads.

Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars for my content?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in creating highly realistic avatars that bring your content to life. Our sophisticated AI avatar generator ensures natural expressions and movements, making your AI Avatar videos compelling and professional.

What kind of video content can I create quickly with HeyGen's AI video generator?

HeyGen's powerful AI video generator allows for rapid production of diverse content, including compelling product explainers, engaging social media content, and effective video ads. Utilize our extensive library of templates to streamline your creation process from script to final video.

How can I customize my AI talking videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust customization options for your AI talking video projects. Beyond selecting realistic avatars, you can fine-tune voiceovers with advanced text-to-speech technology, adjust branding, and integrate your unique media to personalize every aspect of your video.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo