Develop a compelling 30-second promotional video showcasing how effortlessly Marketing teams can use HeyGen as an "avatar promotional video generator". The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring smooth transitions between scenes of different "AI Avatar Videos" being created. An upbeat, corporate audio track should underscore a confident voiceover explaining the power of transforming text into engaging videos with an AI avatar through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, emphasizing rapid content creation for campaigns.

Generate Video