Create a 2-minute technical walkthrough for developers and IT teams, showcasing the seamless setup of an avatar product walkthrough generator. This video should feature a clear, informative visual style, mixing screen-recorded steps with an AI avatar explaining each stage. Emphasize how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality streamlines the initial user onboarding process, using the AI avatar to guide users through the technical configuration, ensuring a smooth and comprehensible experience for integrating new products.

