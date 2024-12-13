Avatar Announcement Video Generator: Launch Products Faster

Craft compelling announcement videos for new products using AI avatars to achieve faster results and lower costs.

Create a compelling 30-second video for marketers announcing a groundbreaking new product feature. The visual style should be polished and professional, featuring a lifelike AI avatar confidently delivering key updates. The audio needs to be a clear, engaging voiceover generated directly from a script, highlighting how HeyGen's AI avatars streamline the creation of powerful announcement videos for seamless product launches.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a vibrant 45-second video ad targeting small business owners, showcasing how easily they can generate captivating video ads. Visually, this should be energetic and dynamic, utilizing a variety of customizable templates & scenes from the library. The audio should feature an enthusiastic voiceover, demonstrating HeyGen's AI Video Generator capabilities to achieve scalable video creation for effective marketing campaigns.
Example Prompt 2
Design a personalized 60-second video for sales teams to send as unique customer greetings or HR for onboarding, emphasizing authentic connection. The visual style should be warm and inviting, utilizing a custom AI avatar that exudes approachability, paired with expressive voices for genuine communication. This video should prominently feature HeyGen's ability to create and deploy AI avatars with natural voiceover generation, making personalized communication impactful.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second social media announcement video aimed at content creators, illustrating quick and impactful content creation. This video should be fast-paced and visually appealing, leveraging HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support and dynamic aspect-ratio resizing & exports. The audio needs to be punchy and clear, with automatic subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach for social media announcements generated via AI Video Creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Product Announcement Maker Works

Create impactful product announcements quickly and easily with AI avatars. Generate engaging videos that capture attention and convey your message effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars or easily create a custom one to be the face of your product announcement.
2
Step 2
Write Your Announcement Script
Input your text, and our advanced text-to-video editor will instantly generate a natural-sounding voiceover for your chosen avatar.
3
Step 3
Customize with Engaging Scenes
Utilize our extensive templates & scenes, add dynamic backgrounds, and integrate automatic subtitles to craft a visually appealing and accessible video.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
With a click, render your studio-quality videos, optimized for various platforms, making your product announcement ready for a wide audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase product value through success stories

.

Leverage engaging AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and validating your product's real-world impact.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of stunning announcement videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate studio-quality videos for any announcement. Leveraging advanced AI avatars and a rich library of design templates, you can transform text into captivating video ads and marketing materials that resonate with your audience.

Can I customize the AI avatars in HeyGen for my creative projects?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a robust AI avatar generator that allows for custom AI avatar creation. You can personalize your digital alter ego to perfectly align with your brand, ensuring your videos feature unique and realistic AI avatars with expressive voices.

What kind of creative content can I produce with HeyGen's AI video generator?

With HeyGen's AI video generator, you can produce a wide array of creative content, including personalized greeting videos, brand story videos, video ads, and social media announcements. The platform's dynamic creatives and drag-and-drop editor make scalable video creation simple and effective.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for converting text to video?

HeyGen utilizes sophisticated text-to-video editor capabilities, transforming your script into compelling video content with lifelike AI avatars. You can easily add automatic subtitles/captions, choose from various expressive voices, and integrate your own media to produce polished, studio-quality videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo