Avatar Announcement Video Generator: Launch Products Faster
Craft compelling announcement videos for new products using AI avatars to achieve faster results and lower costs.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a vibrant 45-second video ad targeting small business owners, showcasing how easily they can generate captivating video ads. Visually, this should be energetic and dynamic, utilizing a variety of customizable templates & scenes from the library. The audio should feature an enthusiastic voiceover, demonstrating HeyGen's AI Video Generator capabilities to achieve scalable video creation for effective marketing campaigns.
Design a personalized 60-second video for sales teams to send as unique customer greetings or HR for onboarding, emphasizing authentic connection. The visual style should be warm and inviting, utilizing a custom AI avatar that exudes approachability, paired with expressive voices for genuine communication. This video should prominently feature HeyGen's ability to create and deploy AI avatars with natural voiceover generation, making personalized communication impactful.
Craft a concise 15-second social media announcement video aimed at content creators, illustrating quick and impactful content creation. This video should be fast-paced and visually appealing, leveraging HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support and dynamic aspect-ratio resizing & exports. The audio needs to be punchy and clear, with automatic subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach for social media announcements generated via AI Video Creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-performing product announcement ads.
Quickly develop compelling video ads to announce new products and features, boosting market reach and customer engagement effectively.
Engaging social media product launches.
Craft captivating short-form videos for social media platforms to effectively announce product updates, launches, and promotions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of stunning announcement videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate studio-quality videos for any announcement. Leveraging advanced AI avatars and a rich library of design templates, you can transform text into captivating video ads and marketing materials that resonate with your audience.
Can I customize the AI avatars in HeyGen for my creative projects?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers a robust AI avatar generator that allows for custom AI avatar creation. You can personalize your digital alter ego to perfectly align with your brand, ensuring your videos feature unique and realistic AI avatars with expressive voices.
What kind of creative content can I produce with HeyGen's AI video generator?
With HeyGen's AI video generator, you can produce a wide array of creative content, including personalized greeting videos, brand story videos, video ads, and social media announcements. The platform's dynamic creatives and drag-and-drop editor make scalable video creation simple and effective.
What advanced features does HeyGen offer for converting text to video?
HeyGen utilizes sophisticated text-to-video editor capabilities, transforming your script into compelling video content with lifelike AI avatars. You can easily add automatic subtitles/captions, choose from various expressive voices, and integrate your own media to produce polished, studio-quality videos.