Avatar Product Announcement Generator: Launch Faster

Craft engaging, studio-quality product announcements effortlessly using our Text-to-video from script capability.

Craft a 45-second product announcement video targeting tech startup founders and marketing managers, showcasing how easy it is to generate an "avatar product announcement generator". The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring an AI avatar confidently presenting new features, complemented by a professional yet enthusiastic voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's "AI avatars" feature for effortless creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second video for small business owners and digital marketers, illustrating the power of an "AI Video Agent" to transform text into compelling visuals. The visual style should be bright and engaging, using diverse scene transitions and an upbeat, friendly audio tone. Emphasize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for quick content production.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a polished 60-second social media announcement aimed at social media managers and brand strategists, featuring a "realistic AI avatar" as a persuasive brand spokesperson. The visual presentation must be high-fidelity and professional, supported by a confident and authoritative "Voiceover generation" that resonates with the audience. Demonstrate the seamless integration of a digital persona into brand messaging.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a concise 40-second promotional video for e-commerce businesses and product managers, focusing on creating "studio-quality videos" for new "product announcement videos" effortlessly. The visual aesthetic should be clean and professional, with clear, concise audio delivery. Highlight the efficiency of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to jumpstart production.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Product Announcement Generator Works

Effortlessly create studio-quality product announcement videos using realistic AI avatars and powerful text-to-video technology, delivering your message with clarity and impact.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to be the face of your product announcement, ensuring a professional and engaging digital persona.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Script
Simply paste your product announcement script, and our AI will convert it into video with synchronized voiceover, bringing your message to life through your chosen avatar.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Branding
Enhance your video by applying your brand's logo and colors using our intuitive branding controls, ensuring a consistent and professional look for your studio-quality videos.
4
Step 4
Generate With Subtitles
Produce your final product announcement video, automatically including professional subtitles/captions for accessibility, making it ready for effortless sharing and social media announcements.

Use Cases

Showcase Product Success with AI

Highlight product impact and testimonials using engaging AI-powered videos, featuring realistic digital personas.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a unique digital persona for my brand?

HeyGen allows you to design a highly realistic AI avatar, serving as a unique digital persona or brand spokesperson for your content. Our advanced AI avatar generator ensures your custom avatar authentically represents your brand's identity.

What makes HeyGen ideal for producing studio-quality product announcement videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional, studio-quality videos for product announcements with exceptional ease. Leverage our AI Video Agent to transform your scripts into engaging product announcement videos, significantly streamlining your video production process.

Can HeyGen turn my written script into a dynamic AI avatar video?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in converting your written script into compelling AI avatar videos instantly. Our sophisticated Text-to-video from script technology, combined with a multi-lingual voice engine, brings your content to life with a realistic AI avatar.

How does HeyGen support creating engaging social media announcements?

HeyGen provides a powerful avatar product announcement generator specifically designed for creating impact on social media. Easily produce short, impactful product announcement videos complete with automatic subtitles/captions to boost engagement across platforms.

