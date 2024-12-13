Affordable Pricing for AI Avatar PR Maker

Generate captivating PR announcements quickly using text-to-video from script to boost your brand presence.

Create a 30-second, upbeat video for marketing professionals and product managers, showcasing how easy it is to launch a new product or service. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring an AI avatar delivering a concise, compelling message. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for crafting impactful "branded announcements" with "personalized AI avatar videos." The audio should be clear and enthusiastic, emphasizing innovation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second informative video targeting small business owners and corporate communicators, illustrating how to rapidly "generate videos" for internal updates or external communications. The visual design should be clean and straightforward, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining the process. Emphasize the efficiency of "video content creation" using HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to quickly produce high-quality output. The audio should be professional and easy to understand.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 60-second polished presentation aimed at PR agencies and corporate communication departments. An "AI avatar" elegantly delivers a complex "PR announcement maker" message, demonstrating the power of clear and impactful communication. The visual style should be authoritative, complemented by HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for enhanced accessibility. The audio needs to be crisp, articulate, and convey significant gravitas.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 20-second short video for content creators, educators, and social media managers, highlighting the quick creation of engaging tutorials or social media snippets. The visual aesthetic should be modern and approachable, utilizing a "Custom AI avatar" interacting with elements from the "Media library/stock support". The "video content creation" process is fast and intuitive, making the audio energetic and friendly, perfect for grabbing attention.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Avatar PR Announcement Maker Works

Quickly create professional and engaging PR announcements with personalized AI avatar videos, perfectly tailored for your brand's message.

Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or create a Custom AI avatar to be the professional face of your announcement.
Step 2
Add Your Announcement Script
Paste your PR announcement script. Our text-to-speech technology will convert it into natural-sounding speech for your avatar.
Step 3
Apply Visual Enhancements
Enhance your video with brand elements, background scenes, and media from our library for a polished and branded announcements.
Step 4
Download Your Video
Finalize your professional video production and download it in high resolution, ready for immediate distribution across all your channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Elevate your brand's reputation by creating engaging AI videos to highlight authentic customer testimonials and success stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video content creation with AI?

HeyGen empowers users to easily generate videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars, transforming scripts into professional video content without complex editing.

Can I create personalized AI avatar videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to develop Custom AI avatars and generate personalized AI avatar videos, ensuring your talking AI avatar perfectly matches your brand or message.

What types of video content can HeyGen produce?

HeyGen is versatile, capable of producing high-quality video content for marketing campaigns, engaging presentations, informative tutorials, and professional branded announcements.

Does HeyGen offer diverse AI voice actors and language options?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of AI voice actors and supports over 100 languages with its advanced text-to-speech capabilities, ensuring broad appeal for your video content.

