Create a compelling 45-second video introducing a groundbreaking new tech product to tech enthusiasts and early adopters. The visual style should be sleek, modern, and high-tech, showcasing the product with dynamic motion graphics, while a confident and clear AI voice delivers the key message. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to act as a sophisticated digital spokesperson, generating a polished video directly from your script using the text-to-video from script capability to craft this engaging avatar PR announcement.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an inspiring 60-second video for investors, business partners, and employees, celebrating a significant company milestone or strategic partnership. The visual and audio style should be professional and uplifting, featuring a custom AI avatar adorned in branded clothing, delivering an authentic brand story video. Leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to set the perfect tone and enhance the message with rich voiceover generation, ensuring a memorable and impactful PR announcement.
Example Prompt 2
Design a vibrant 30-second social media announcement targeting followers and potential customers about an upcoming event or campaign. The visual style should be dynamic and energetic, incorporating quick cuts and vibrant on-screen text, complemented by a friendly personalized talking avatar. Employ HeyGen's subtitles/captions to boost accessibility and use aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the generate video for various social platforms, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a persuasive 15-second ad designed for marketing teams and small business owners, highlighting a new feature's benefits. The visual and audio style should be direct and impactful, with a realistic AI avatar succinctly explaining the value proposition. Incorporate media library/stock support for compelling background visuals and leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver powerful marketing messages, ensuring your AI Avatar Videos capture attention and drive conversions.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Avatar PR Announcement Generator Works

Create compelling PR announcements effortlessly using AI Avatars. Transform your text into a dynamic video spokesperson for engaging communication.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to be your digital spokesperson. Find the perfect face and style to represent your brand's announcement effectively.
2
Step 2
Paste Your PR Announcement Script
Simply paste your prepared PR text into the editor. Our platform will automatically convert your script into natural-sounding voiceover using text-to-video from script functionality.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video Presentation
Enhance your video with pre-built templates, background music, and integrate your brand's logo and colors using branding controls for a professional look.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Announcement
Produce your high-quality AI avatar video and download it in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing across social media and other channels through aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Success Stories via AI Video

Transform customer success stories into compelling AI Avatar videos, enhancing your brand's reputation through powerful, authentic PR messaging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help generate impactful PR announcements with AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling PR announcements using realistic AI avatars and a powerful text-to-video editor. Easily transform your marketing messages into engaging videos, ideal for any social media announcement or press release.

Can I create a custom AI avatar for my brand with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to craft a custom AI avatar that truly represents your brand. This personalized talking avatar acts as your digital spokesperson, ensuring consistency and enhancing your personal branding across all video content.

What makes HeyGen an efficient tool for creating AI avatar videos?

HeyGen streamlines the entire video generation process with its intuitive text-to-video editor and extensive library of pre-built templates. This end-to-end video generation platform allows anyone to quickly create professional AI avatar videos.

Beyond announcements, what other creative video content can HeyGen produce?

HeyGen is versatile for various creative video content, including dynamic product showcases, engaging brand story videos, and even personalized greeting videos. It's also an excellent tool for generating User-Generated Content (UGC) style ads and other marketing messages.

