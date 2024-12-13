Avatar Onboarding Video Maker for Engaging New Hires

Automate and enhance your employee onboarding videos. Easily create engaging experiences for new hires with our powerful AI avatars.

Create a 30-second video tailored for new hires at a vibrant tech startup, featuring an energetic and modern visual style with upbeat, inspiring music. The video should showcase how custom AI avatars can deliver engaging video experiences, welcoming them to the company culture and providing initial orientation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second explainer for international new employees joining a global corporation, utilizing a professional and clean visual style with calm background music. This video should leverage video templates and voiceover generation to explain core company policies, demonstrating how HeyGen can translate videos for a diverse workforce.
Prompt 2
Imagine a 60-second instructional video for marketing teams introducing a complex new product feature to their colleagues. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and informative, with clear product visuals and a confident, articulate voiceover. This prompt-to-video concept will showcase seamless script creation and text-to-video from script capabilities, breaking down key benefits.
Prompt 3
Design a concise 30-second clip for new customer service representatives, adopting a supportive and encouraging visual style with friendly background music. This employee onboarding video will feature a virtual host AI avatar guiding them through initial steps, utilizing various templates & scenes to highlight essential tools and team introductions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How avatar onboarding video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized onboarding videos for your new hires using AI-powered avatars and intuitive tools, ensuring a seamless start.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your onboarding content as a script or generate one using our prompt-to-video feature.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to serve as your virtual host, making your message more personal and engaging.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Personalize your video by applying branding controls like logos and colors, or incorporate media from our stock library for a professional touch.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Produce your high-quality onboarding video, complete with AI-generated voiceovers, and export it for your new hires.

Use Cases

Elevate employee onboarding with HeyGen's AI avatars. Easily create engaging avatar onboarding videos, ensuring new hires have a smooth, effective start.

Create Engaging Onboarding Content Rapidly

Effortlessly generate compelling and engaging onboarding videos and short clips in minutes, capturing new hires' attention quickly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my onboarding videos?

HeyGen allows you to create engaging video experiences for new hires using custom avatars and professional video templates. You can transform a simple script into a dynamic AI onboarding video, ensuring a unique and memorable introduction to your company.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for AI avatars in onboarding?

HeyGen provides extensive options to personalize AI avatars, ensuring they align with your brand and resonate with new hires. You can tailor their appearance and voiceovers to deliver consistent and professional employee onboarding experiences.

Can HeyGen automate the creation of high-quality onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an AI video platform designed to automate onboarding training by converting text-to-video from your script. This allows you to efficiently produce professional onboarding videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, saving time and resources.

How does HeyGen help create engaging video experiences for new employees?

HeyGen leverages its prompt to video capabilities and a wide array of video templates to generate engaging video experiences. By combining custom avatars with dynamic visuals, HeyGen ensures your onboarding videos capture attention and effectively convey essential information.

