Avatar Onboarding Video Maker for Engaging New Hires
Automate and enhance your employee onboarding videos. Easily create engaging experiences for new hires with our powerful AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second explainer for international new employees joining a global corporation, utilizing a professional and clean visual style with calm background music. This video should leverage video templates and voiceover generation to explain core company policies, demonstrating how HeyGen can translate videos for a diverse workforce.
Imagine a 60-second instructional video for marketing teams introducing a complex new product feature to their colleagues. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and informative, with clear product visuals and a confident, articulate voiceover. This prompt-to-video concept will showcase seamless script creation and text-to-video from script capabilities, breaking down key benefits.
Design a concise 30-second clip for new customer service representatives, adopting a supportive and encouraging visual style with friendly background music. This employee onboarding video will feature a virtual host AI avatar guiding them through initial steps, utilizing various templates & scenes to highlight essential tools and team introductions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate employee onboarding with HeyGen's AI avatars. Easily create engaging avatar onboarding videos, ensuring new hires have a smooth, effective start.
Accelerate Onboarding Course Creation.
Quickly produce a greater volume of comprehensive onboarding courses, effectively reaching all new hires wherever they are located.
Enhance New Hire Engagement & Retention.
Utilize AI-powered video to significantly increase new hire engagement in training and improve long-term retention rates.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my onboarding videos?
HeyGen allows you to create engaging video experiences for new hires using custom avatars and professional video templates. You can transform a simple script into a dynamic AI onboarding video, ensuring a unique and memorable introduction to your company.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for AI avatars in onboarding?
HeyGen provides extensive options to personalize AI avatars, ensuring they align with your brand and resonate with new hires. You can tailor their appearance and voiceovers to deliver consistent and professional employee onboarding experiences.
Can HeyGen automate the creation of high-quality onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen is an AI video platform designed to automate onboarding training by converting text-to-video from your script. This allows you to efficiently produce professional onboarding videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, saving time and resources.
How does HeyGen help create engaging video experiences for new employees?
HeyGen leverages its prompt to video capabilities and a wide array of video templates to generate engaging video experiences. By combining custom avatars with dynamic visuals, HeyGen ensures your onboarding videos capture attention and effectively convey essential information.