Avatar Onboarding Video Generator Makes Engaging Employee Training
Revolutionize employee onboarding with captivating AI avatars, speeding up training and reducing costs.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second instructional video targeting HR departments and corporate trainers, illustrating how HeyGen can streamline the creation of engaging training videos. The visual style should be modern and straightforward, demonstrating a step-by-step process with clear on-screen text and a calm, authoritative voiceover. Emphasize the efficiency of using HeyGen's AI video generator to produce custom training materials, specifically mentioning the precision of AI avatars for presenters, robust Voiceover generation, and automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive product explainer video aimed at product managers and marketing teams, demonstrating the versatility of HeyGen for creating compelling product explainers. The video should adopt a dynamic and visually rich style, transitioning through various digital environments with an energetic and persuasive audio track. Showcase how the platform's AI avatars bring presentations to life, utilizing Text-to-video from script for impactful messaging and leveraging the extensive Media library/stock support to enhance visuals, all while demonstrating flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Design a concise 45-second promotional video for content creators and small businesses, highlighting HeyGen as an intuitive AI video generator for diverse video creation needs. The video should be fast-paced with visually diverse scenes rapidly demonstrating various content applications, accompanied by friendly and engaging audio. Illustrate the speed and simplicity of generating professional content using lifelike AI avatars, ensuring maximum reach with automatic Subtitles/captions and access to a wide array of ready-to-use Templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines onboarding with AI video generation. Create engaging, personalized avatar-narrated onboarding videos, improving employee experience and saving costs.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Utilize AI to create dynamic onboarding videos that captivate new hires, significantly boosting engagement and improving retention rates.
Scale Global Onboarding & Training.
Efficiently develop numerous onboarding 'courses' and make them accessible to a worldwide audience, ensuring consistent training for all new hires.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation from text?
HeyGen's powerful AI video generator transforms your scripts into engaging videos effortlessly. Simply input your text, select an AI avatar, and customize your video with various templates and voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the video creation process.
What types of AI avatars can I create or use with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars, including customizable options, that can act as virtual presenters for your content. You can even create multilingual avatars to reach a global audience, enhancing your video's impact.
Can HeyGen integrate existing media and branding into my videos?
Yes, HeyGen's intuitive Studio Editor allows you to seamlessly integrate your own media, such as images and background music, into your AI-generated videos. You can also apply branding controls to maintain a consistent professional look for your content.
What benefits does HeyGen offer for efficient video creation?
HeyGen automates complex video creation tasks, allowing you to produce high-quality content quickly and efficiently without traditional studio costs. This innovative AI video generator significantly reduces both the time and financial investment typically associated with video production, leading to considerable cost savings.