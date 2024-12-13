Avatar Onboarding Video Generator Makes Engaging Employee Training

Revolutionize employee onboarding with captivating AI avatars, speeding up training and reducing costs.

Create a 1-minute introductory video for new users showcasing HeyGen as the ultimate avatar onboarding video generator. The video should feature a professional yet friendly AI avatar welcoming viewers, with a clean and inviting visual style set against a bright, modern background and an upbeat, clear audio narration. Highlight how easily users can generate high-quality onboarding videos by leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capability, using engaging Templates & scenes.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video targeting HR departments and corporate trainers, illustrating how HeyGen can streamline the creation of engaging training videos. The visual style should be modern and straightforward, demonstrating a step-by-step process with clear on-screen text and a calm, authoritative voiceover. Emphasize the efficiency of using HeyGen's AI video generator to produce custom training materials, specifically mentioning the precision of AI avatars for presenters, robust Voiceover generation, and automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive product explainer video aimed at product managers and marketing teams, demonstrating the versatility of HeyGen for creating compelling product explainers. The video should adopt a dynamic and visually rich style, transitioning through various digital environments with an energetic and persuasive audio track. Showcase how the platform's AI avatars bring presentations to life, utilizing Text-to-video from script for impactful messaging and leveraging the extensive Media library/stock support to enhance visuals, all while demonstrating flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Prompt 3
Design a concise 45-second promotional video for content creators and small businesses, highlighting HeyGen as an intuitive AI video generator for diverse video creation needs. The video should be fast-paced with visually diverse scenes rapidly demonstrating various content applications, accompanied by friendly and engaging audio. Illustrate the speed and simplicity of generating professional content using lifelike AI avatars, ensuring maximum reach with automatic Subtitles/captions and access to a wide array of ready-to-use Templates & scenes.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How your avatar onboarding video generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, professional onboarding videos with AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming your training process.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your onboarding script. Our advanced text-to-video generator will convert your written content into dynamic visuals.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Personalize their appearance and choose a natural voiceover to narrate your video.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant media from our library or upload your own. Apply branding controls like logos and colors for a cohesive look using video templates.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Generate your high-quality avatar onboarding video. Export it in your desired aspect ratio and share it across all your training platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines onboarding with AI video generation. Create engaging, personalized avatar-narrated onboarding videos, improving employee experience and saving costs.

Create Inspiring Welcome Videos

.

Craft compelling and motivational welcome videos with AI avatars to inspire new employees, setting a positive tone for their journey with your company.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation from text?

HeyGen's powerful AI video generator transforms your scripts into engaging videos effortlessly. Simply input your text, select an AI avatar, and customize your video with various templates and voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the video creation process.

What types of AI avatars can I create or use with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars, including customizable options, that can act as virtual presenters for your content. You can even create multilingual avatars to reach a global audience, enhancing your video's impact.

Can HeyGen integrate existing media and branding into my videos?

Yes, HeyGen's intuitive Studio Editor allows you to seamlessly integrate your own media, such as images and background music, into your AI-generated videos. You can also apply branding controls to maintain a consistent professional look for your content.

What benefits does HeyGen offer for efficient video creation?

HeyGen automates complex video creation tasks, allowing you to produce high-quality content quickly and efficiently without traditional studio costs. This innovative AI video generator significantly reduces both the time and financial investment typically associated with video production, leading to considerable cost savings.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo