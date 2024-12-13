Avatar Onboarding Guide Maker: Streamline Employee Training

Automate and personalize your new hire onboarding with engaging AI avatars, ensuring a consistent and professional training experience.

Create a 45-second professional and encouraging AI onboarding video for HR teams, featuring a modern, clean visual aesthetic and utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse templates to streamline the new hire experience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Discover how to automate onboarding training with a 60-second dynamic and informative AI-powered video for small business owners, using engaging animated graphics, a friendly tone, and HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate comprehensive guides for new hires.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 30-second polished and personalized video tailored for corporate trainers, designed to personalize content for employee integration, showcasing diverse AI avatars, natural speech, and leveraging HeyGen's flexible avatar customization to make new team members feel truly welcome.
Example Prompt 3
Enhance your global workforce's engaging video experiences with a 90-second inclusive and professional video for international corporations, demonstrating multilingual capabilities, consistent branding, and utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation for seamless translation and clear communication across different regions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Onboarding Guide Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging, personalized onboarding videos for new hires using AI avatars and intuitive tools, ensuring a consistent and professional welcome experience.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Begin by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to visually represent your onboarding guide.
2
Step 2
Create Video from Script
Transform your written onboarding content directly into video using our powerful text-to-video from script feature.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Enhance your video's reach and accessibility by automatically adding comprehensive subtitles and captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your AI onboarding video and easily export it in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale and Standardize Onboarding Training

.

Efficiently produce a consistent library of onboarding videos for all new hires, ensuring a uniform and high-quality introduction to the company.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the onboarding experience for new hires?

HeyGen allows HR teams to create engaging video experiences using AI avatars for new hires, transforming traditional onboarding videos. This AI video creation platform helps personalize content, making the integration process more impactful and memorable.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video creation platform for HR teams?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to automate onboarding training with lifelike AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, ensuring brand consistency. Its intuitive platform makes script to video creation efficient, saving significant time and resources.

Can HeyGen customize AI avatars and personalize content for diverse onboarding needs?

Yes, HeyGen offers flexible avatar customization, enabling you to tailor AI avatars and personalize content to meet specific onboarding requirements for various roles or global workforces. This ensures a consistent yet tailored experience across the organization.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for global workforces in AI onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports translating videos and generating natural speech in multiple languages, making it ideal for creating inclusive AI onboarding videos for global workforces. It also offers automatic captions for enhanced accessibility.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo