Avatar Onboarding Assistant Generator: Boost New Hire Success

Create personalized employee onboarding content using advanced AI avatars, drastically reducing setup time for HR teams.

Create a compelling 30-second video targeting aspiring social media influencers and personal brand builders. This video should visually demonstrate the effortless process of designing a unique 'personal avatar' using HeyGen's 'AI avatars' feature, integrating dynamic 'Templates & scenes' to personalize their digital identity. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring smooth transitions and an energetic, friendly 'Voiceover generation' that encourages viewers to unleash their creativity.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an engaging 45-second instructional video aimed at new hires in creative agencies, introducing them to the concept of an 'avatar onboarding assistant generator'. Utilize HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' to explain complex workflows, supported by relevant visuals from the 'Media library/stock support'. The video should adopt a professional yet welcoming visual style, accompanied by a clear, informative voice to guide the audience through their initial steps, ensuring a smooth and efficient integration into their new roles.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a crisp 60-second marketing video for small business owners showcasing how 'digital humans' can revolutionize their online presence. This video needs to leverage HeyGen's 'AI avatars' to present product features with a sophisticated, polished visual style, enhanced by 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility across platforms. The audio should be confident and persuasive, focusing on the avatar's ability to engage audiences and deliver clear 'marketing materials' efficiently.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second explainer video for HR teams and corporate trainers, illustrating how to create 'personalized learning paths' using an 'AI Video Agent'. The video should employ HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to quickly set up an interactive training module, utilizing 'Voiceover generation' to deliver engaging instructions. The visual aesthetic should be clean and approachable, making complex information easily digestible, with an encouraging and supportive audio tone to motivate employees.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Avatar Onboarding Assistant Generator Works

Streamline your employee onboarding process by creating engaging, personalized video assistants with AI, enhancing the new hire experience and ensuring a smooth start.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Assistant
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars or create a custom digital human to represent your onboarding assistant, ensuring a professional and engaging presence.
2
Step 2
Write Your Onboarding Script
Easily input your onboarding content and welcome messages. Our platform uses advanced Text-to-video from script technology to bring your words to life with natural voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding
Personalize your video assistant by applying your company's Branding controls, including logos, colors, and background scenes, to maintain a consistent corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Video Assistant
Produce your final AI onboarding video, complete with automatic Subtitles/captions. Easily Export the video in various aspect ratios for seamless integration into your HR systems or sharing platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Personalize Welcome Experiences

Deploy an AI avatar onboarding assistant to deliver personalized welcome messages and inspiring company culture videos to new employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create unique AI avatars for my content?

HeyGen empowers users to design and customize realistic AI avatars, serving as digital humans or personal avatars for various creative projects. You can personalize your avatar using various features and even upload your own photos to generate a custom look.

What creative video content can I generate using HeyGen's platform?

With HeyGen, you can transform text-to-video from a script, generating engaging content like marketing materials, training videos, or interactive presentations. Leverage pre-built templates, scenes, and media library support to produce studio-quality videos efficiently.

Does HeyGen support multi-language video localization for global audiences?

Absolutely, HeyGen facilitates multi-language mastery, allowing you to localize and dub your content with AI avatars and voiceovers in 70+ languages. This capability ensures your personalized messages resonate effectively with diverse global audiences, boosting viewer engagement.

Can HeyGen simplify the entire video generation process for creative projects?

Yes, HeyGen offers an end-to-end video generation solution, streamlining the creation of high-quality visual content. From selecting customizable avatar templates to adding automatic subtitles/captions and managing aspect-ratio resizing, HeyGen makes it easier to design professional videos.

