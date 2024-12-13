Avatar Microlearning Generator: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Boost knowledge retention with engaging, bite-sized lessons, easily created using our advanced AI avatars.

Craft a 1-minute educational video for L&D professionals, detailing the technical efficiency of an avatar microlearning generator for rapid content creation. This video should feature a professional AI avatar delivering crisp information against a clean, corporate visual style, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation streamline the development of modules ready for LMS integration.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second tutorial for instructional designers, demonstrating how HeyGen facilitates rapid 'text-to-video from script' conversion, emphasizing the seamless integration of its subtitles/captions feature. Employ a dynamic, instructional visual style with clear on-screen examples, highlighting how this technical capability supports quick creation of 'SCORM packages' and ensures accessibility through automatic captions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 1-minute 30-second demonstration for global training managers, illustrating the technical benefits of HeyGen's 'multilingual support' feature for scaling 'training videos' across diverse teams. The visual style should be professional and globally-themed, featuring different AI avatars delivering content in various languages through seamless voiceover generation, emphasizing the platform's efficiency.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 1-minute showcase for e-learning content creators, demonstrating how HeyGen's 'media library/stock support' combined with 'Templates & scenes' can elevate 'bite-sized lessons' into high-impact, '4K quality videos'. The visual style should be crisp and engaging, featuring dynamic stock footage and professional templates that underscore the technical ease of producing polished microlearning content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Microlearning Generator Works

Quickly produce engaging, bite-sized learning content using advanced AI avatars and intuitive tools to enhance knowledge retention.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your instructors or characters. This powerful feature enables you to create engaging microlearning content without needing real-life presenters.
2
Step 2
Input Your Script
Type or paste your training content. Our text-to-video from script capability will automatically animate your chosen avatar to deliver your message, transforming your text into compelling visual lessons.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding
Maintain consistent brand identity by utilizing branding controls. Easily add your company logo, preferred colors, and other visual elements to align your microlearning videos with your corporate style.
4
Step 4
Generate and Publish Your Video
Produce your final microlearning video with ease. Automatically include subtitles/captions to boost accessibility and knowledge retention, making your bite-sized lessons ready for sharing on any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Quickly create engaging microlearning video clips

.

Produce captivating, short-form microlearning videos rapidly with AI, perfect for quick skill refreshers or introductory concepts.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation from a script?

HeyGen allows users to effortlessly convert text scripts to video using advanced AI video generator technology. You can create engaging content with AI avatars, precise voiceover generation, and automatic captions, streamlining your production process.

Can I customize the AI avatars and visual elements in HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to personalize AI avatars and video elements to maintain brand consistency. You can also utilize our robust media library to enhance your AI-generated videos.

What multilingual support does HeyGen offer for global content?

HeyGen supports content creation in multiple languages to help you reach a global audience effectively. Our platform features advanced multilingual support, including automatic subtitles/captions and diverse AI voiceover options, ensuring broad accessibility for your AI microlearning videos.

Does HeyGen support high-quality video exports and LMS integration?

Yes, HeyGen ensures professional output by supporting 4K quality videos for crisp visual experiences. You can also optimize your videos with aspect-ratio resizing and facilitate seamless distribution with LMS integration, making HeyGen a comprehensive AI video tool for learning & development.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo