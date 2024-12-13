Supercharge Training with an Avatar LMS Video Generator

Create engaging training videos faster with HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for efficient e-learning.

Produce a compelling 60-second training video for corporate trainers and e-learning content creators, featuring professional AI avatars explaining complex concepts with clear, authoritative voiceovers. The visual style should be clean and engaging, utilizing HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform written material into high-quality educational content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing a new product with realistic AI avatars that deliver an energetic and persuasive message. The visual aesthetic should be modern and vibrant, enhanced by HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to capture immediate attention and effectively convey the product's benefits.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 45-second educational content piece for educators and online course creators, starring a friendly AI presenter created through custom avatar creation, delivering engaging lessons. The video should have an approachable, illustrative visual style, complemented by HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to enrich the narrative and make learning more interactive.
Example Prompt 3
Create a captivating 90-second video for global communication teams and international businesses, demonstrating the power of multi-language support by featuring an AI avatar speaking fluently in several languages, complete with accurate subtitles. This video content creation example should employ a clear and professional visual style, leveraging HeyGen's robust voiceover generation and subtitles/captions capabilities to reach a diverse audience effectively.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar LMS Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your training scripts into engaging, professional videos featuring lifelike AI presenters, perfectly formatted for your Learning Management System.

1
Step 1
Create Your Engaging Training Script
Begin by pasting or typing your training content directly into our intuitive text-to-video editor. Our platform instantly converts your script into a dynamic video, ready for further customization.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars or create your own custom presenter. Then, pair your chosen avatar with a natural-sounding voiceover, available in 120+ languages, to deliver your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with background music, stock media from our extensive library, and integrate your brand's logo and colors. Utilize our pre-built templates to ensure a professional and cohesive look for your educational content.
4
Step 4
Export for Seamless LMS Integration
Finalize your video with automatic subtitles for accessibility, then export it in the optimal aspect ratio for your needs. Your completed training video is now ready for seamless integration into any Learning Management System.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Educational Content Delivery

.

Effortlessly produce clear and concise educational content for various subjects, enhancing comprehension within your LMS.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging video content with AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging video content at scale using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can transform scripts into professional videos with a virtual presenter in minutes, streamlining your video content creation process.

Can I customize the AI avatars and their environments in HeyGen for my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows for extensive customization, enabling you to create custom avatars and tailor their outfits and backgrounds to match your brand's aesthetic. This ensures your virtual presenter aligns perfectly with your marketing videos or educational content.

What makes HeyGen an ideal AI avatar video generator for training and e-learning?

HeyGen stands out as an ideal AI avatar video generator for training and e-learning by enabling the creation of engaging training videos with lifelike AI avatars. You can quickly produce educational content and integrate it with an LMS, making learning more dynamic and accessible.

How does HeyGen facilitate efficient video production for various content needs?

HeyGen streamlines video content creation by transforming text into video with ease, utilizing AI avatars and a library of pre-built templates. This powerful AI video platform allows you to rapidly generate marketing videos, educational content, and more, helping you scale content creation efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo