Generate personalized, realistic leadership updates instantly with HeyGen's advanced AI avatars, boosting engagement and efficiency.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a compelling 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners, showcasing how custom avatars can elevate their brand. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and upbeat, featuring vibrant colors and an enthusiastic voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly assemble an engaging advertisement.
Develop a 60-second onboarding introduction for new hires, explaining core company values with a friendly and welcoming tone. This video, produced on an AI video platform, will feature a supportive AI avatar delivering the message, utilizing HeyGen's intuitive voiceover generation for a natural sound. The visual style should be clean and inviting, reinforcing a positive first impression.
Produce a succinct 30-second personalized training video for learners, focusing on a single, actionable tip. The visual style should be clear and instructional, with an approachable voice and HeyGen's reliable subtitles/captions to ensure maximum accessibility. This quick segment will demonstrate the effectiveness of AI avatars in delivering targeted educational content.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an advanced AI video platform, empowers leaders to generate dynamic avatar-led updates. Create personalized videos with custom AI avatars for impactful communication and training.
Boost Training & Onboarding Engagement.
Utilize AI avatars to deliver impactful training and onboarding updates, significantly improving learner engagement and knowledge retention across your organization.
Scale Global Communications.
Produce consistent, personalized leadership updates for diverse global teams, leveraging AI avatars to break language barriers and expand your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HeyGen and how does it create AI videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that allows users to generate professional videos using realistic AI avatars. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's powerful engine will transform it into engaging video content with lifelike AI avatars and synchronized lip-sync.
Can I personalize the AI avatars and videos created with HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create highly personalized videos. You can choose from a diverse range of AI avatars, customize their appearance, and integrate your brand's specific logos and colors through branding controls for truly custom avatars.
How can HeyGen help my business with video production?
HeyGen streamlines video production for various business needs, including creating effective training videos, dynamic marketing videos, and engaging onboarding content. By leveraging AI avatar technology, HeyGen significantly reduces the time and resources typically required for traditional video creation, contributing to cost reduction.
Does HeyGen support creating videos in multiple languages?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust multilingual support, enabling you to generate videos with AI avatars speaking a wide array of languages. This feature helps businesses reach global audiences effectively with personalized video messages and content.