Avatar Job Training Maker for AI Training Videos

Effortlessly create captivating employee training videos and boost engagement using dynamic AI avatars.

Produce a 60-second onboarding video targeting new hires and HR managers, demonstrating how 'AI avatars' can streamline initial training. The visual style should be warm and welcoming, featuring diverse avatars presenting company policies and culture, accompanied by a friendly, professional voiceover generated effortlessly using HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature, ensuring consistent messaging across all new employee 'AI training videos'.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 45-second 'corporate training video' for product specialists and sales teams, showcasing a new product's features using a 'custom avatar'. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and high-tech, with crisp graphics and a confident, enthusiastic voiceover, enhanced by precise 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility. This video will highlight key selling points, making learning engaging and memorable for the audience.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second instructional video for IT support staff and end-users, explaining a complex software update with an 'AI presenter'. The visual style should be clean and tutorial-focused, using screen recordings and clear animations, supported by a precise, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to quickly assemble a professional-looking 'AI training video' that simplifies technical concepts.
Example Prompt 3
Design a persuasive 50-second 'employee training video' aimed at global teams and international HR departments, demonstrating how 'realistic talking AI avatars' can deliver consistent training in multiple languages. The visual approach should be global and inclusive, featuring avatars speaking different languages, with 'Voiceover generation' showcasing the multilingual capabilities. This video will emphasize efficiency and reach for 'corporate training videos' worldwide.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Job Training Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and effective AI-powered training videos for your team with realistic talking avatars, reducing production time and costs.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic talking AI avatars or create custom ones to represent your brand's unique identity. This first step utilizes our powerful AI avatars technology.
2
Step 2
Create Training Content from Script
Input your training content as a script. Our powerful text-to-video editor will instantly animate your selected AI presenter, transforming text into dynamic visuals for your AI training videos.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding and Subtitles
Elevate your corporate training videos by incorporating your brand's logo and colors using dedicated branding controls. Automatically generate accurate subtitles for improved accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export Studio-Quality Videos
Download your completed employee training videos in various formats and aspect ratios. Our tools support aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit any platform, delivering studio-quality results.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Training Materials

.

Transform intricate job-specific knowledge into clear, digestible AI-powered videos, making complex subjects easier for trainees to understand and master.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI avatar maker enhance the creativity and engagement of my training videos?

HeyGen's AI avatar maker allows you to create dynamic and engaging AI training videos featuring realistic talking AI avatars. You can use a variety of custom avatars and AI presenters to deliver your content, significantly boosting viewer engagement and making your corporate training videos more memorable and impactful.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for producing high-quality, studio-like corporate training videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive text-to-video editor with pre-built templates and scenes, enabling you to produce studio-quality videos effortlessly. You can leverage features like voiceover generation, a rich media library, and branding controls to create professional and visually appealing corporate training videos.

Can I customize HeyGen's realistic talking AI avatars to fit my brand for employee training videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows for significant visual customization, including creating custom avatars and applying branding controls, to perfectly align your AI presenters with your company's aesthetic. This ensures your employee training videos maintain a consistent, professional, and on-brand appearance.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of transforming text into engaging AI training videos with multilingual support?

HeyGen's platform streamlines content creation by converting your script directly into engaging AI training videos using advanced text-to-video technology. It includes automatic subtitles, voiceover generation, and robust multilingual support, making it simple to create accessible and globally relevant training content for any audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo