Develop a 45-second welcoming and informative training video designed for new employees, introducing them to company culture and essential first steps. The video should feature a professional AI avatar as the presenter, utilizing clear, friendly audio and a clean visual style, making the onboarding process engaging and efficient for HR departments looking to streamline their initial training videos.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 60-second instructional video aimed at existing employees and customers, demonstrating a new product feature or software update as part of ongoing online courses. This video needs an engaging, dynamic visual style with clear on-screen text, generated directly from a detailed script using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, ensuring all key points are delivered effectively by an AI video generator.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a personalized 30-second internal communication video for L&D teams or department managers, announcing a specific team update or success story within the eLearning framework. The video should employ a custom AI avatar that speaks with a warm, encouraging Voiceover generation, adopting a friendly, professional visual and audio style to foster team spirit and engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a quick 45-second tutorial video, suitable for all staff as a refresher on a company policy or quick safety tip, integrating seamlessly into existing interactive courses. Utilize HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a visually clear and direct video, supported by concise audio, ensuring the message is impactful and easily digestible for rapid knowledge transfer by an AI course generator.
How Avatar Job Training Generator Works

Streamline your job training development with AI avatars, creating engaging and scalable videos that educate your team efficiently and effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by writing or pasting your job training content into the text editor. Our text-to-video functionality transforms your script into spoken dialogue.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars or upload your custom avatar to represent your brand and deliver the training content.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voiceover
Enrich your training with relevant images, videos, and background music from our extensive media library. Utilize AI voiceovers for natural-sounding narration in multiple languages.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Training
Finalize your video by setting the desired aspect ratio and then export it in high definition, ready for distribution across your learning management system or other platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify training video creation?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers users to create compelling training videos effortlessly using AI avatars and a streamlined, easy-to-use platform. This significantly reduces production time and complexity.

Can I use custom AI avatars for my brand with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to create custom AI avatars or even a digital twin of yourself, enabling personalized and branded content. Our AI avatar generator ensures your unique brand identity shines through.

What features make HeyGen ideal for online courses and eLearning content?

HeyGen serves as an effective AI course generator, offering features like realistic AI voiceovers and multilingual support to create engaging online courses and eLearning materials quickly. It helps deliver high-quality content efficiently.

Why use HeyGen for avatar job training?

HeyGen acts as an effective avatar job training generator, allowing you to produce dynamic training videos featuring lifelike AI avatars. This technology helps boost onboarding and employee engagement with professional, consistent content.

