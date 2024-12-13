Avatar Internal Communication Maker: Engage Teams

Create compelling internal videos for training and onboarding using advanced AI avatars for clear, consistent messaging.

Create a 45-second welcoming onboarding video for new hires, aimed at HR teams, using a friendly, professional AI avatar to deliver essential company information. The visual style should be clean and engaging with a clear, reassuring voiceover generation, ensuring consistent internal communications from day one.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second company-wide announcement video, targeting all employees, featuring a dynamic AI avatar presenting key updates. The visual style should be modern and engaging, utilizing pre-built templates & scenes for quick video content creation, complemented by automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility, ensuring effective internal communications.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second training video for departmental staff, clearly explaining a new policy update. The video should employ a customizable AI avatar in a formal yet approachable visual style, using a precise voiceover generation, enhanced with relevant B-roll from the media library/stock support to illustrate key points, making complex information digestible.
Prompt 3
Craft a 45-second internal product explainer video, specifically for sales enablement teams, showcasing new features. The visual style should be energetic and clear, with an engaging AI avatar delivering information via text-to-video from script, ensuring high-quality video content creation, easily adaptable for different platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Avatar Internal Communication Maker Works

Easily create impactful internal communication videos using AI avatars to engage your team and streamline messaging, making video content creation accessible and efficient for everyone.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars or create a customizable avatar that best represents your brand or message, setting the stage for impactful internal communications.
2
Step 2
Add Your Message
Paste your internal communication script or input your text, and watch as our AI Avatar Generator seamlessly converts it into engaging video content creation with natural speech.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Details
Apply branding controls to customize your internal communications, ensuring a professional and consistent look across all your video content and engaging your team effectively.
4
Step 4
Generate & Share
Finalize your video with the avatar internal communication maker and utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready to be shared across all your internal channels to engage your team.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms internal communications with AI avatars. Easily create engaging, consistent video content for training, onboarding, and company updates, boosting employee engagement.

Deliver Consistent Leadership Messaging

.

Generate impactful video announcements and motivational messages from leadership, ensuring consistent communication and inspiring your entire organization.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen transform internal communications with AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create engaging "internal communications" using "AI avatars". Generate professional "training videos", "onboarding videos", and more with "lifelike avatars" and "AI voiceover", ensuring "consistent messaging" across your organization without the need for filming.

What types of video content can I create with HeyGen's AI Avatar Generator?

With HeyGen, you can rapidly produce diverse "video content creation" for various needs, from "marketing" campaigns and "sales enablement" to "HR teams" training. Leverage "pre-built templates" and "customizable avatars" to generate "studio-quality videos" efficiently.

Can HeyGen support creating videos in multiple languages and with custom branding?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports "multiple languages" for "global audiences" and offers "localization features". You can also maintain "brand consistency" by incorporating your logo, colors, and "customizable avatars" into your "branded video" content.

Is HeyGen's AI video maker easy to use and ethically compliant?

HeyGen is designed to be an "easy to use" "AI video maker", allowing anyone to create professional videos without prior editing experience. We are committed to "ethical AI" practices, ensuring "content moderation" and compliance with standards like "SOC 2 & GDPR compliant".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo