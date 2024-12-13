Avatar Internal Communication Generator for Modern Teams

Create engaging internal communications with AI avatars and personalized videos, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script for seamless content creation.

Craft a 45-second video for HR and onboarding managers, showcasing how an AI avatar can deliver personalized welcome messages and training introductions. The visual style should be clean and professional, with a warm, encouraging audio tone. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capabilities to streamline internal communications for new hires.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second video targeting marketing teams and social media managers, illustrating the rapid creation of engaging social content. Adopt an upbeat visual style with vibrant graphics and a catchy, energetic audio track. Emphasize how HeyGen's Templates & scenes, combined with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, empower efficient content creation for various platforms.
Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second informative video aimed at global enterprise communication specialists, demonstrating the power of a digital persona for disseminating multi-language updates. Maintain a modern, clear visual aesthetic complemented by a precise and authoritative voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation features to enhance internal communications across diverse linguistic teams.
Prompt 3
Design a helpful 45-second video for customer support leads and sales teams, explaining how personalized videos can improve customer service interactions. The visual and audio style should be friendly and straightforward, focusing on clarity and helpfulness. Illustrate the ease of use with HeyGen's Video templates and Text-to-video from script for crafting personalized videos with Subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Avatar Internal Communication Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging video messages for your team using AI avatars, transforming how you share updates and insights across your organization.

1
Step 1
Select Your Digital Persona
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or create your own custom avatar to represent your brand and deliver your message effectively.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Message Script
Paste your internal communication script directly into the generator. Our advanced text-to-video technology will automatically animate your chosen avatar to lip-sync your message.
3
Step 3
Apply Visual Enhancements
Apply your company's branding, including logos and colors, to your video. This allows you to maintain a consistent visual identity across all your internal communications.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Message
Export your completed video in various aspect ratios suitable for different internal platforms, ensuring your internal communications are clear and accessible.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines internal communications with powerful AI video generation, letting you create compelling messages with AI avatars quickly and efficiently.

Craft Engaging Leadership Communications

.

Craft engaging video messages with AI avatars to effectively communicate leadership updates, inspire, and inform your entire workforce.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance creative content creation with AI avatars?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that significantly boosts creative content creation. Utilize HeyGen's diverse AI avatars and digital personas to produce captivating and unique videos for marketing campaigns and various content needs.

Does HeyGen offer custom avatars for personalized video experiences?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in creating custom avatars, allowing users to build digital personas tailored for personalized videos. This feature is ideal for making your internal communications and customer service messages more engaging and on-brand.

What capabilities does HeyGen provide for efficient text-to-video production?

HeyGen offers robust capabilities for streamlined text-to-video production, including advanced lip-sync technology. Our platform enables users to convert scripts into professional videos using a variety of video templates, ensuring high-quality output.

How does HeyGen support internal communications and training with AI avatar technology?

HeyGen transforms internal communications and training and L&D initiatives through its innovative AI avatar generator. Easily create engaging, personalized videos to convey important messages, making learning and corporate updates more dynamic for your teams.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo