Create Engaging Videos with an Avatar Instructional Video Maker

Produce professional instructional videos quickly. Harness the power of AI avatars for dynamic and engaging content.

Create a 2-minute instructional video for technical support teams detailing a complex software update, leveraging "AI avatars" to present step-by-step guides. The visual style should be crisp and high-definition, with an authoritative yet approachable AI avatar, and the audio clear and professional. This video will enable developers to quickly generate precise "training videos" by using "Text-to-video from script" to transform documentation into engaging visual lessons.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second "product explainer" video aimed at small business owners introducing a new project management tool, using an "AI video generator" to create a dynamic and engaging visual experience. The video should have an energetic visual style with an upbeat AI avatar demonstrating features, complemented by a friendly "Voiceover generation" and clear "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Design a 90-second "onboarding video" for new tech company employees, guiding them through initial software setup steps. Employ the "avatar instructional video maker" to create a clean and professional visual style, utilizing "Templates & scenes" for consistent branding and integrating relevant screenshots from the "Media library/stock support" to illustrate procedures effectively, all delivered with a calm, instructional audio tone.
Prompt 3
Craft a 45-second "marketing video" announcing a new feature for an "AI video platform", targeting marketing managers. The visual style should be modern and fast-paced, featuring "AI avatars" showcasing the feature's versatility. Ensure the video utilizes "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform distribution and has an energetic audio track to grab attention immediately.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Avatar Instructional Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging instructional videos with AI avatars and powerful customization tools, transforming your content into compelling visual lessons.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar and Template
Begin by choosing from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars and a professional template that aligns with your instructional content. This sets the foundation for your engaging video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and Generate Voiceover
Input your instructional text, and our platform will use text to video AI generator technology to automatically create synchronized speech for your selected avatar.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video with Customization
Personalize your instructional video by adding your brand's logos and colors, and integrate stock media or your own uploads using the customization features to enrich your visual story.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Finalize your instructional video by adding subtitles/captions, then export it in your desired aspect ratio. Your professionally produced content is now ready to share on any AI video platform or LMS.

Use Cases

Unlock efficient learning with HeyGen's AI video generator, transforming concepts into engaging avatar instructional videos for effective training and communication.

Clarify Complex Educational Content

.

Make intricate subjects, like medical topics, easily understandable and improve educational outcomes with AI-generated videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with its AI video platform?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video platform, enabling users to transform text scripts into professional videos using an advanced text-to-video AI generator. This capability streamlines the entire video production process from script to final output.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars generate videos in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars can generate videos in any language, ensuring your content reaches a global audience with localized voiceovers and subtitles. This feature is crucial for international communication and accessibility.

What technical video formats does HeyGen support for learning management systems?

HeyGen supports exports compatible with various learning management systems, including the SCORM format, making it ideal for creating and deploying engaging training videos. This ensures seamless integration into your existing educational infrastructure.

Does HeyGen offer robust customization features for brand consistency in videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive customization features, including robust branding controls for logos and colors within your video editing projects. Users can also leverage a media library to ensure brand consistency and professional output.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo