avatar HR video maker: Simplify HR Training

Effortlessly create professional HR and onboarding videos using AI. Leverage text-to-video from script to boost employee engagement and knowledge retention.

Imagine a 60-second video designed for HR managers, aimed at transforming new employee onboarding into an engaging experience. The visual style should be warm and inviting, showcasing a friendly AI avatar guiding new hires through essential information, complemented by a professional and reassuring voiceover. This video will effectively leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to create an impactful first impression for onboarding videos.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second product showcase video for small business owners launching a new service. Employ a sleek, modern visual aesthetic featuring dynamic transitions and a vibrant soundtrack, with a clear, enthusiastic voice highlighting the service benefits. This creative video leverages HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes to create lifelike AI video avatars that captivate the audience.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second video for internal communications teams, focusing on boosting employee engagement through a concise update. The visual style should be energetic and diverse, showcasing various AI avatars representing different teams in a dynamic office setting, set to an inspiring, upbeat soundtrack with clear, concise dialogue. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature makes this avatar HR video maker an efficient tool for quick, impactful messages.
Prompt 3
Create a 60-second marketing campaign video for marketing specialists targeting social media platforms, emphasizing brand consistency and messaging. The visual design should be bold and brand-aligned with quick cuts and engaging text overlays, paired with a memorable, branded audio track and a persuasive voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a consistent brand message, powered by the AI Avatar Generator for dynamic visuals.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar HR Video Maker Works

Streamline your HR training and onboarding with AI-powered video creation. Effortlessly generate engaging content using lifelike AI avatars and customizable templates.

1
Step 1
Create Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars or create a custom one to represent your brand for all your HR video needs.
2
Step 2
Add Your Training Script
Input your training content into the text-based editor. The AI will automatically generate speech and lip-sync with your chosen avatar.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video by selecting from various customizable templates, adding background scenes, brand logos, and visual elements to align with your HR messaging.
4
Step 4
Generate and Deploy Videos
Finalize your video, then generate and export it for use in onboarding videos, compliance training, or other employee engagement initiatives.

Use Cases

Leverage HeyGen as an avatar HR video maker and AI video platform to create compelling HR training videos. Enhance onboarding, compliance, and employee engagement with lifelike AI avatars.

Streamline HR Communications

.

Quickly produce engaging AI videos for internal communications, recruitment marketing, and employer branding to attract and retain talent.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create unique and engaging AI avatar videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create lifelike AI avatar videos from text, transforming ideas into engaging visual content quickly. Its AI avatar generator allows for the production of high-quality videos with customizable avatars and expressions, fostering creative storytelling.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video platform for various content needs?

HeyGen operates as a comprehensive AI video platform, streamlining video creation through a user-friendly text-based editor and a vast library of customizable templates. This efficiency helps businesses generate various content, from marketing to onboarding videos, without extensive production costs.

Can HeyGen simplify the production of HR training and onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an effective AI HR video maker designed to simplify the creation of crucial HR training and onboarding videos. It offers tools for compliance training, employee engagement, and supports LMS integration, ensuring consistent and scalable employee communications.

How does HeyGen support customization for brand identity in AI video creation?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including brand controls for logos and colors, to ensure your AI videos align perfectly with your corporate identity. Users can also leverage personalized avatars and bring their own media, enabling truly unique and branded video creation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo