Produce a 45-second welcoming explainer video for new hotel guests, using an "avatar hospitality explainer maker" to introduce key amenities and check-in procedures. The target audience is newly arrived hotel guests, seeking quick, essential information as part of their onboarding experience. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring a friendly AI avatar in a modern hotel lobby setting, complemented by soft, ambient background music and a clear, reassuring voiceover. This video leverages HeyGen's "text-to-video from script" for effortless content updates, ensuring consistency and ease of localization across properties.

