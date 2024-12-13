Avatar Hiring Announcement Maker: Hire Faster with AI Videos

Leverage AI avatars for creating engaging announcement videos that attract top talent efficiently.

Create a compelling 45-second hiring announcement video aimed at attracting top talent in tech and creative fields. This video should feature a professional AI avatar as your digital spokesperson, delivering a concise and enthusiastic job description, highlighting company culture and benefits. The visual style should be sleek and modern, with a clean interface and subtle motion graphics, complemented by an articulate, confident voiceover generated using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure precision and tone. Target HR departments and recruiters seeking innovative ways to present opportunities.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 30-second marketing message video showcasing the versatility of custom AI avatars for brand communication, targeting marketing managers and internal communications teams. The visual style should be vibrant and energetic, incorporating diverse scene transitions and upbeat background music, demonstrating how these avatars can convey different brand personalities. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble dynamic backdrops and utilize Voiceover generation for consistent, high-quality audio delivery across various promotional snippets, emphasizing scalable video creation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a welcoming 60-second internal communication video to announce a new team member or department initiative, intended for all employees and stakeholders. The visual style should be warm and professional, perhaps incorporating mild corporate branding colors, with a celebratory yet informative tone. Use HeyGen's Media library/stock support to add relevant background visuals or B-roll footage, and ensure clarity with automatic Subtitles/captions, delivered by a friendly AI avatar to make the announcement personal and accessible to everyone within the organization.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an informative 30-second tutorial video demonstrating how small business owners and HR professionals can quickly create effective hiring announcements using HeyGen's AI Avatar Generator. The visual style should be clear and concise, with on-screen text overlays highlighting key steps and a straightforward, encouraging voice. Focus on a practical, step-by-step approach, ensuring the video is easily digestible. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor the video for different social media platforms, making the video creation process accessible and efficient.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Hiring Announcement Maker Works

Quickly generate professional hiring announcement videos with AI avatars to attract top talent and streamline your recruitment process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Announcement Script
Draft your hiring announcement script. Our platform leverages text-to-video capabilities to transform your written content into an engaging video, featuring an AI avatar.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to be your digital spokesperson. Customize their appearance and voice to match your brand and message.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Enhancements
Enhance your video with professional templates, background scenes, and branding controls. Incorporate your company logo and colors for a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Finalize your video, automatically generate captions for accessibility, and export your high-quality AI avatar announcement video. Share it across your recruitment channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Candidates with Motivational AI Videos

.

Craft inspiring AI avatar videos that highlight company culture and vision, motivating top-tier candidates to join your team.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video creation process?

HeyGen empowers users to generate engaging announcement videos and marketing messages using advanced AI avatars, leveraging intuitive templates for streamlined video creation that aligns with your creative vision.

What makes HeyGen a leading AI Avatar Generator?

HeyGen stands out as an AI Avatar Generator by offering realistic AI avatars that transform text-to-video seamlessly, serving as professional digital spokespersons for various communication needs.

Can HeyGen help with scalable video creation for internal communications?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables businesses to produce high-quality AI avatar videos efficiently for internal communications, facilitating consistent messaging and scalable video creation across the organization.

Does HeyGen support custom AI avatars and branding for unique requirements?

Yes, HeyGen allows for the development of custom AI avatars and includes comprehensive branding controls. This ensures your AI avatar videos and video content align perfectly with your brand identity, from logos to colors.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo