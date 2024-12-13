Health Plan Explainer Video Maker with AI Avatars

Simplify complex healthcare topics and boost engagement using AI avatars to create compelling animated explainer videos.

Produce a 45-second engaging health plan explainer video designed for new and existing members, utilizing a friendly, animated style with a clear, calming AI voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, featuring an approachable AI avatar to introduce key benefits.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second healthcare explainer video targeted at patients and their families, visually presented in a professional, clean infographic-style animation with clear on-screen text, supported by HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability and including subtitles/captions for accessibility, explaining a complex medical procedure with a reassuring tone.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 30-second internal training video for healthcare professionals and staff, adopting a modern, efficient visual style using HeyGen's pre-built templates & scenes for quick comprehension, delivered by a professional AI avatar with a concise AI voice to outline a new hospital protocol.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 45-second animated explainer video for potential B2B partners, showcasing the benefits of an innovative healthcare technology with a dynamic and engaging visual approach, incorporating custom AI avatars and relevant visuals from HeyGen's media library/stock support, accompanied by upbeat music and a clear, persuasive voice.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Healthcare Explainer Video Maker Works

Create compelling healthcare explainer videos with AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming complex information into engaging visuals for your audience.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars or create a custom one to be the professional face of your healthcare explainer video.
2
Step 2
Write Your Video Script
Easily input your detailed healthcare script, and our platform will convert it into a natural-sounding voiceover using advanced text-to-video technology.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video with relevant background music, engaging stock media, and apply your brand's unique logo and colors using comprehensive branding controls.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Produce your high-quality healthcare explainer video with a single click, then download and share it across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale Health Education & Courses

.

Develop and deliver a greater volume of educational content and health courses to a global audience using efficient AI video creation.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our healthcare explainer videos?

HeyGen transforms your ideas into dynamic healthcare explainer videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Our platform allows you to create engaging, animated explainer videos that effectively communicate complex health plan information to your audience.

What role do AI Avatars play in HeyGen's video creation process?

HeyGen's AI Avatars are central to producing personalized and professional video content without the need for traditional filming. You can select from a diverse library or create custom avatars that deliver your script with natural AI voiceovers, significantly streamlining your video production.

Is HeyGen an efficient explainer video maker for health plans?

Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the creation of high-quality health plan explainer videos through its intuitive drag-and-drop functionality and ready-to-use explainer video templates. Our AI-powered video creation platform allows you to produce professional animated videos quickly and effectively.

Beyond marketing, how does HeyGen support healthcare communication needs?

HeyGen is a versatile platform perfect for creating various healthcare training videos, educational content, and internal communications. Our AI-generated videos offer an effective way to deliver digital storytelling, supporting everything from member onboarding to staff development within the healthcare sector.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo