Imagine a 45-second instructional video for new financial analysts. The target audience is recent graduates entering the banking sector. Visually, the video should feature a professional AI avatar in a crisp suit, standing against a clean, modern virtual office background, possibly with subtle animated charts in the corner. The audio should be a calm, confident voiceover explaining complex financial regulations in an accessible manner, focusing on the core concepts of "corporate training videos". HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature can easily transform compliance documents into engaging "onboarding videos" for financial services.

Generate Video