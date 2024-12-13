Your Ultimate Avatar Feature Launch Maker

Generate engaging, studio-quality videos with lifelike AI avatars. Transform your content with expressive faces and voices for any purpose.

Imagine a 45-second dynamic promotional video tailored for small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing the seamless process of creating engaging video content. The visual style should be bright, modern, and energetic, featuring sleek UI elements and diverse custom avatars in action, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring background track and a friendly, clear voiceover. Highlight how HeyGen's AI avatar generator simplifies video creation, emphasizing the power of Text-to-video from script to bring ideas to life instantly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second explainer video designed for content creators and online educators, detailing the versatility of talking AI avatars. This video should adopt a clean, tutorial-like visual style with illustrative on-screen text overlays, demonstrating avatar customization and expressive voices and gestures. The audio should feature a calm, instructional voiceover paired with subtle, encouraging background music, explaining how users can refine their message using powerful Voiceover generation and ensure accessibility with automatic Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a concise 30-second announcement video targeting product managers and tech enthusiasts, unveiling a groundbreaking new feature using full-body AI avatars. Employ a fast-paced, dynamic visual style with quick cuts between diverse avatar applications in various contexts and languages. The audio should consist of modern electronic music combined with energetic, brief voice segments, demonstrating how HeyGen's flexible Templates & scenes and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports can adapt content for any platform.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 50-second corporate training module or internal communication video aimed at HR professionals and training departments, illustrating the potential of digital twin technology in professional settings. The visual style should be professional, corporate, yet engaging, featuring diverse and lifelike AI avatars presenting information clearly and concisely. A professional, clear voiceover with soft, ambient background music should guide the viewer, showcasing how HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support enriches these `AI avatars`' presentations for studio-quality videos.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Avatar Feature Launch Maker Works

Effortlessly create and launch captivating videos featuring your custom AI avatars with HeyGen's intuitive platform, designed to bring your digital presence to life.

1
Step 1
Create Your AI Avatar
Begin by creating your unique AI avatar using our advanced AI avatar generator, bringing your vision to life.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and Voice
Input your text, and our Text-to-video from script feature will automatically generate lifelike facial animation and voice-sync, transforming your words into engaging talking AI avatars.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Enhance your video with professional touches using our Branding controls (logo, colors) to align with your brand identity and create studio-quality videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless sharing across platforms, enabling efficient video content creation for all your needs.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training & Onboarding

.

Utilize AI avatars to develop interactive training videos, boosting understanding and retention for new feature rollouts.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable the creation of custom AI avatars?

HeyGen's powerful AI avatar generator allows users to create custom avatars from a simple photo or video. This capability provides flexible options for personalized video content creation, ensuring your AI avatar reflects your brand or persona.

Can HeyGen's talking AI avatars convey expressive voices and gestures?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in creating talking AI avatars that feature advanced facial animation and voice-sync capabilities. This ensures your digital twin delivers messages with expressive voices and gestures, making your videos more engaging and dynamic.

How easy is it to produce studio-quality videos with HeyGen's AI avatars?

HeyGen provides an easy-to-use platform that simplifies video content creation. You can transform text into video with realistic AI avatars, quickly producing studio-quality videos for marketing, training, and more without complex editing.

What languages do HeyGen's AI avatars support for video content?

HeyGen's AI avatars support multiple languages, enabling users to create diverse video content for a global audience. This functionality is crucial for expanding reach in marketing or training videos, delivering messages effectively worldwide.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo