Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 45-second training video for new software users, explaining a complex feature with a clear, instructive visual and friendly audio tone, demonstrating how to convert detailed scripts into dynamic explainer videos using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 15-second social media advertisement targeting small local businesses, showcasing a new seasonal offer with bright colors and energetic background music, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to quickly generate captivating content.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 60-second tutorial for customer support teams, detailing a common troubleshooting process with a calm, step-by-step visual presentation and helpful background music, ensuring accessibility and clarity by employing HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Avatar Explainer Video Maker Works

Create engaging explainer videos with lifelike AI avatars, dynamic visuals, and professional voiceovers in just a few simple steps, bringing your message to life effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of realistic and expressive AI avatars that best represent your brand or message. Our advanced AI avatars bring your script to life with natural movements and emotions.
2
Step 2
Write Your Script
Input your video script by typing or pasting it directly into the editor. Our text-to-video technology will then automatically generate natural-sounding voiceovers in various languages, perfectly synced with your chosen avatar.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals & Branding
Enhance your video with relevant background visuals, music, and your brand's logo and colors using our templates & scenes and comprehensive media library. Customize every element to match your desired aesthetic.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Video
With a click, generate your complete explainer video. Easily export it in your preferred aspect ratio, complete with automatically generated subtitles and captions, ready to share across all your platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging explainer videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator transforms text into dynamic explainer videos, utilizing advanced AI avatars and custom voiceovers. This platform simplifies the process, allowing users to create compelling content without extensive video editing skills.

Can I convert my existing scripts into professional AI videos?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to effortlessly convert any script into high-quality AI videos using its text-to-video functionality. Simply input your text, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a polished video complete with synchronized voiceovers and subtitles.

What customization options are available for explainer video projects?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for your explainer videos, including a wide array of templates, branding controls for logos and colors, and a rich media library. You can personalize every aspect to ensure your AI video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

What types of AI-powered content can HeyGen help me create?

With HeyGen, you can create a diverse range of AI-powered content, from animated explainer videos and training materials to talking head videos for social media. Our versatile platform supports various use cases, making advanced video production accessible to everyone.

