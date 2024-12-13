Elevate Training with an Avatar Enterprise Training Maker

Transform employee skilling with dynamic, avatar-based training, effortlessly created through HeyGen's AI avatars for personalized video messages.

Create a crisp 1-minute video targeting HR managers and L&D professionals, showcasing how your avatar enterprise training maker revolutionizes employee onboarding. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing dynamic on-screen graphics to emphasize benefits, complemented by a friendly yet authoritative voiceover. Demonstrate the ease of using HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script to produce engaging, consistent training content rapidly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 90-second video for department heads and corporate trainers, illustrating how your AI Training Video Generator empowers employee skilling with personalized content. Employ a modern and sleek visual style that highlights the vibrant customization options for Customizable Avatars within HeyGen's Templates & scenes, accompanied by an energetic and encouraging professional voiceover. Show the impact of tailored learning experiences.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a dynamic 45-second video aimed at sales teams and customer success managers, demonstrating the power of a Video Agent to create personalized video messages for enhanced AI-powered video engagement. The visual style should be friendly and conversational, mimicking a personal touch, enhanced by HeyGen's efficient Voiceover generation capabilities to deliver warm and clear audio. Highlight how easily tailored communications can be deployed at scale.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an informative 2-minute video for learning technologists and innovation leads, exploring the future of experiential learning through avatar-based training powered by generative AI. The visual style should be futuristic and sophisticated, using subtle animations to convey complex concepts, all while ensuring accessibility with HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and a calm, visionary audio delivery generated via Text-to-video from script. This prompt should inspire thinking about advanced training methodologies.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Enterprise Training Maker Works

Empower your enterprise with efficient and scalable avatar-based training. Easily create professional, personalized video messages for employee skilling and onboarding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Develop your content and leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform it into engaging video material for your AI Training Video Generator.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of HeyGen's AI avatars to act as your presenter, ensuring a consistent and relatable face for all your training initiatives.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Customize your videos with your company's logo, colors, and fonts using HeyGen's branding controls, enhancing your AI-powered video engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Training Video
Finalize and download your high-quality training content, utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and export options for seamless delivery during employee onboarding.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subject Matter

.

Simplify intricate enterprise concepts into easily understandable video content, ensuring better comprehension and faster skill acquisition for all employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage AI for video creation?

HeyGen utilizes advanced generative AI to transform text into dynamic videos, featuring realistic AI Avatars. This AI-powered video engagement platform simplifies the creation of professional content, making complex production accessible.

Can HeyGen create customizable AI Avatars for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create highly customizable AI Avatars, perfect for an AI Training Video Generator. This capability supports effective avatar-based training, streamlining employee skilling and onboarding processes.

What are HeyGen's capabilities for personalizing video messages?

HeyGen offers robust tools for crafting personalized video messages by allowing users to generate and personalize video scripts. This ensures each message resonates specifically with the intended audience.

Does HeyGen support various branding and export options?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to maintain brand consistency. Users can also utilize aspect-ratio resizing and various export options to suit diverse platforms, along with automatic subtitles.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo