Avatar Diversity Training Maker: Build Inclusive AI Videos

Effortlessly produce personalized diversity training content using diverse AI avatars to foster inclusion.

Imagine transforming your approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion training with engaging visuals. This 60-second video, aimed at HR professionals and L&D managers, should feature a professional yet approachable visual style with a clear, calming AI voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's powerful AI avatars can bring diverse narratives to life, making complex topics accessible and resonant for all employees.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Empower your organization to cultivate an inclusive culture through personalized diversity videos. This 45-second video, targeted at internal communicators and team leads, will utilize a dynamic and visually rich style with varied scenes and a friendly, encouraging voiceover, showcasing the ease of using HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to create custom content that reflects your specific avatar diversity and customization needs, driving engagement and understanding across teams.
Example Prompt 2
Craft impactful diversity initiative videos that resonate across your entire workforce with unparalleled efficiency. This concise 30-second video, designed for marketing teams and non-profit organizations, should adopt an upbeat, modern visual style with energetic background music and crisp 'Text-to-video from script' conversion, illustrating how easily you can create compelling content that champions diversity, ensuring your message is clear and widely understood.
Example Prompt 3
For corporate trainers and L&D specialists seeking to elevate their educational content, envision a scenario where complex training videos become effortlessly engaging. This 60-second instructional video, aimed at educators and corporate trainers, requires a clear, educational, and professional visual style featuring a structured narrative delivered by a polished virtual presenter, highlighting HeyGen's 'Voiceover generation' capability to create compelling and diverse AI video content for any subject matter.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Diversity Training Maker Works

Effortlessly create impactful diversity and inclusion training videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars, customizable scripts, and professional production tools.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Craft your training `scripts` and transform them into video content using our `Text-to-video from script` functionality.
2
Step 2
Select Diverse Avatars
Choose from our extensive library of `AI avatars` to visually represent a wide array of backgrounds for your training.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Enhance your message with professional `AI voiceover` options, providing clear and engaging narration through `Voiceover generation`.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your content by enabling `automatic captions` for accessibility, then easily export your completed videos using `Subtitles/captions`.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire with DEI Storytelling

.

Craft motivational and inspiring videos using diverse AI avatars to share impactful DEI stories and foster an inclusive culture.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support personalized diversity training videos with diverse AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers organizations to create personalized diversity training videos using a wide array of customizable AI avatars. Our platform facilitates the production of engaging content that reflects diverse perspectives, enhancing your diversity initiative video maker efforts.

What creative advantages does HeyGen offer for AI video creation?

HeyGen provides flexible content production with robust AI video creation tools, including an extensive library of templates and virtual presenters. This enables users to generate professional, engaging content efficiently, transforming scripts into polished videos.

Can HeyGen turn scripts into professional videos with AI voiceover and captions?

Absolutely. HeyGen's powerful text-to-video capabilities allow you to transform scripts into high-quality videos complete with natural AI voiceover and automatic captions. This streamlined process makes creating professional training videos straightforward.

How can I customize AI avatars for my training and DEI videos?

HeyGen offers extensive avatar diversity and customization options, allowing you to tailor virtual presenters to suit your specific training videos or diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This flexibility ensures your content is authentic and resonates with your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo