Streamline internal communication videos by generating professional, on-brand updates with AI avatars.

Produce a concise 45-second video designed for internal corporate teams and HR departments, demonstrating how to streamline daily updates. Feature a professional AI avatar from HeyGen delivering a quick daily briefing on company news or policy changes. The visual style should be clean and corporate, with a clear, authoritative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's seamless Text-to-video from script capability to convert written announcements into engaging visual content quickly.

Create an informative 60-second video targeting small business owners and content creators, showcasing how they can become their own AI news anchors. Imagine a realistic AI avatar presenting a market trend analysis or industry news. The video should have a modern broadcast visual aesthetic with an engaging, well-modulated voice. Leverage HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation and AI avatars to create a compelling and lifelike presentation without needing a physical studio.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 30-second video for marketing teams and customer service departments, illustrating the power of video personalization in customer outreach. Picture a friendly, custom AI avatar welcoming new clients or explaining a product feature in a warm, approachable visual style with an upbeat audio track. Ensure the video includes crisp Subtitles/captions for accessibility, easily added using HeyGen's tools, making the content digestible and engaging for a diverse audience.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second promotional video aimed at brand managers and social media strategists, demonstrating the efficiency of an AI avatar generator for consistent brand messaging across platforms. Envision a polished, consistent visual style with a professional voiceover, showcasing how different brand-approved AI avatars can deliver daily tips or product highlights. The video should also highlight HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support to complement the narrative and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform distribution.
How Avatar Daily Briefing Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging daily video briefings with custom AI avatars and your script, ensuring consistent and professional internal communication across your organization.

Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to be the face of your daily briefing, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
Step 2
Paste Your Briefing Script
Input your daily briefing text. Our platform uses advanced Text-to-video from script technology to bring your words to life with perfect lip-syncing and natural voiceover.
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Enhance your briefing with custom backgrounds, music, and your brand's logo. Utilize our Branding controls to maintain a consistent and professional look for all internal communication videos.
Step 4
Generate and Distribute
Produce your high-quality video briefing quickly and efficiently. Our platform allows for seamless Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, making it easy to share across various internal channels and engage your team daily.

Rapid Informational Video Production

Swiftly generate engaging, on-brand informational videos for daily announcements or news updates using realistic AI avatars.

How can HeyGen help me create a realistic AI avatar?

HeyGen empowers you to easily generate a custom AI avatar, complete with customizable elements and perfect lip syncing. Our platform supports the creation of realistic AI avatars for various professional uses.

What creative video content can I generate with HeyGen's AI avatars?

With HeyGen, you can create engaging video content like an AI news anchor or an avatar daily briefing. Our text-to-video from script feature allows for diverse and professional video creation, enabling you to generate unlimited, on-brand videos quickly.

Can HeyGen facilitate multi-avatar conversations in my videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports dynamic multi-avatar conversations to enhance your video personalization efforts. This feature allows for more complex storytelling and engaging internal communication videos with customizable AI avatar elements.

How does HeyGen ensure studio-quality videos for various business needs?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI to produce studio-quality videos from your scripts or prompts, ensuring professional output for internal communication videos and training engagement. Its prompt-native video creation capabilities streamline your video production workflow.

