Transform your written content into engaging video overviews instantly with text-to-video from script capability for efficient content creation.

Create a compelling 45-second company overview video for small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how easy it is to communicate their brand story with custom AI avatars. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a clear, upbeat message with engaging background music, easily generated from text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Generate a vibrant 30-second social media ad tailored for content creators and social media managers, demonstrating the simplicity of how to create avatars that resonate with their audience. The video should feature a modern, friendly visual style with crisp, clear speech using HeyGen's voiceover generation to highlight different templates & scenes for quick, impactful messages.
Develop a polished 60-second internal communication piece aimed at corporate communications teams and brand strategists, emphasizing the power of lifelike avatars and realistic AI voices for consistent brand messaging. The visual and audio style should be sophisticated and warm, using HeyGen's AI avatars and precise voiceover generation to convey complex ideas articulately and authentically.
Produce an energetic 40-second product explainer video targeting entrepreneurs and sales teams, illustrating efficient content creation using a business avatar for various marketing materials. The visual style should be dynamic and persuasive, with an authoritative voice, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability and diverse templates & scenes to quickly generate compelling narratives.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Avatar Company Overview Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional company overviews with AI avatars, perfect for engaging your audience on any platform.

Step 1
Create Your AI Avatar
Begin by selecting from our diverse range of pre-built AI avatars or design a custom one to perfectly represent your brand identity.
Step 2
Add Your Company Overview Script
Input your text, and our platform will animate your talking avatar with natural, synchronized speech, leveraging text-to-video capabilities.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant visuals and apply your brand's logo and colors using our Branding controls, ensuring your message resonates as impactful marketing materials.
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Video
Finalize your professional company overview, selecting desired aspect ratios for social media and other platform-optimized exports.

Create compelling company overviews with HeyGen's AI avatar generator. Easily create avatars and AI avatar videos to enhance your marketing materials and business communications.

Showcase Customer Success

Highlight your company's impact and build trust by creating compelling AI-powered videos featuring customer testimonials and success stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create custom AI avatars?

HeyGen makes it easy to design and utilize custom AI avatars that reflect your brand identity and message. Our platform allows you to bring your creative vision to life for various content creation needs.

What is HeyGen's AI avatar video generator capable of?

HeyGen's AI avatar video generator transforms your text into engaging videos featuring lifelike avatars and realistic AI voices. This streamlines the production of high-quality marketing materials and social media content.

Can HeyGen produce talking avatars with realistic facial animation?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in generating talking avatars with advanced facial animation and seamless voice-sync technology. This ensures your avatar delivers messages naturally and engagingly with realistic AI voices.

How does HeyGen simplify content creation for businesses?

HeyGen provides an easy-to-use platform to generate professional videos with business avatars for marketing materials and social media. Our tools empower you to create compelling content efficiently, saving time and resources.

