A 2-minute instructional video is needed for new users and IT administrators to grasp the fundamentals of an AI video platform. This video should feature a clean, professional visual style with a clear, authoritative voiceover guiding them through setup. Leverage the "AI avatars" and the "text-to-video from script" capability to explain complex features simply, ensuring "Subtitles/captions" are included for accessibility, effectively serving as a foundational piece for "training videos".

