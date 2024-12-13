Unlock Learning with Avatar Classroom Video Generator

Transform your educational content into dynamic videos using HeyGen's AI avatars.

346/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an energetic 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners, showcasing how to elevate their online presence. The video should feature a dynamic visual style with upbeat background music and leverage Text-to-video from script to quickly create compelling content with a custom AI avatar, making marketing videos simple and effective.
Example Prompt 2
A 60-second explainer video is needed for product managers and content creators, adopting a clear, concise visual style and an authoritative yet approachable voice. This video should clearly demonstrate the ease of advanced video creation by utilizing pre-made Templates & scenes and incorporating Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility, effectively explaining new features.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a professional 30-second internal communication video tailored for HR departments, using a trustworthy visual aesthetic and a calm, clear voice to announce company updates. Employ a digital spokesperson created with AI avatars to deliver important information efficiently, enhancing internal communication with lifelike AI avatars.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Classroom Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform educational content into dynamic videos using an AI Avatar Generator, creating engaging learning experiences with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Avatar and Script
Begin by selecting or creating a custom AI avatar. Input your educational content as a script to define what your digital spokesperson will say.
2
Step 2
Add Voice and Visuals
Utilize advanced voiceover generation to give your avatar a natural voice. Enhance your presentation by integrating pre-made video templates or your own media from the library.
3
Step 3
Apply Customizations
Tailor your video with branding controls, adding logos and adjusting colors. Implement multilingual support through subtitles and captions to reach a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Creation
Once satisfied, export your completed video in your desired aspect ratio. Your engaging educational content is now ready for sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Animate Educational Storytelling

.

Transform complex subjects like historical events into captivating narratives using AI video storytelling for deeper understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make video creation easy with AI avatars?

HeyGen simplifies video creation by allowing users to generate high-quality videos directly from a script using advanced AI avatars. This powerful AI Avatar Generator transforms text into engaging visual content, making professional video production accessible for everyone.

Can I create a custom AI avatar for my brand or business?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create a unique custom AI avatar to serve as your digital spokesperson. This feature ensures brand consistency and helps establish a recognizable face for your educational content or marketing videos.

What kind of content can I develop using HeyGen's AI video generator?

HeyGen is versatile for developing a wide range of content, including explainer videos, educational content, and marketing videos. With features like AI voices and multilingual support, you can reach diverse audiences effectively.

How do HeyGen's templates support efficient video production?

HeyGen offers a variety of pre-made video templates designed to streamline your video production process. These templates provide a quick starting point, enabling you to create professional marketing videos and other content with ease and speed.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo