Create Stunning Videos with AI Avatars

Maintain brand consistency across all your video content using HeyGen's branding controls.

Create a compelling 45-second marketing video aimed at small business owners and marketing professionals, showcasing how custom AI avatars can effortlessly maintain brand consistency across all digital platforms. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing vibrant brand colors, complemented by an authoritative yet approachable voiceover generated by HeyGen. Highlight the seamless integration of custom AI avatars to deliver consistent messaging.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 60-second internal communication video targeting HR departments and corporate trainers, designed to onboard new employees or explain complex policy changes across international teams. Employ a clear, friendly visual aesthetic with on-screen text reinforcing key points, supported by HeyGen's multilingual video and subtitles/captions capabilities to ensure global comprehension. Emphasize how talking AI avatars can deliver vital information in various languages.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second social media ad for content creators and educators, illustrating the rapid creation of video content using an AI avatar generator. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually exciting, featuring quick cuts between diverse scenes and upbeat background music, all driven by a concise text-to-video script. Show how pre-built templates can accelerate creative video content creation for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an innovative 50-second explainer video aimed at product managers and tech enthusiasts, introducing a new software feature using a realistic AI avatar. The video should adopt a modern, high-tech visual design with sleek animations and a confident, informative voice, utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal platform display. Highlight the ability to produce polished video avatars for product showcases.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How avatar change management maker Works

Effortlessly create and manage dynamic AI-powered videos to communicate organizational changes or training with professional, consistent messaging.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars, including custom options, to represent your brand. These realistic AI avatars are ready to convey your message with authenticity.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script
Simply paste your change management script or talking points. Our advanced Text-to-video from script feature will automatically animate your chosen talking AI avatar with natural lip-sync.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Visuals
Integrate your company's logo, colors, and background visuals using our Branding controls to maintain a professional look and ensure brand consistency across all your communications.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your video and Export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Share your impactful change management or training sessions with your team or wider audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Dynamic Social Media Content

.

Produce engaging social media videos with talking AI avatars, easily managing diverse content for various platforms to maintain audience interest.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable the creation of custom AI avatars?

HeyGen's powerful AI avatar generator allows users to create realistic, custom AI avatars that perfectly represent their brand. You can bring your own likeness to life or choose from a diverse library of options for your video avatars.

Can I generate videos quickly with HeyGen's AI video tools?

Absolutely. HeyGen streamlines video content creation with its intuitive text-to-video editor, pre-built templates, and drag-and-drop functionality. This enables rapid production of high-quality marketing videos or training sessions without extensive editing skills.

What advanced features do HeyGen's talking AI avatars offer?

HeyGen's talking AI avatars feature advanced lip-sync technology for natural delivery and support multilingual videos, allowing your message to reach a global audience. Voice cloning further enhances the personalization of your video content.

For what purposes can HeyGen's AI avatars be used?

HeyGen's versatile AI avatars are ideal for various applications, including engaging marketing videos, informative training sessions, and maintaining brand consistency across all your communications. They empower effective video content creation for diverse needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo