Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a professional yet friendly 45-second walkthrough video aimed at small business owners seeking to personalize customer interactions. This video should demonstrate HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' capability, allowing easy 'customization' of a virtual character. The visual and audio style should feature warm colors, calm background music, and smooth synthetic voices, making the process feel approachable.
Develop a modern and sleek 60-second product explainer for marketing teams looking for innovative ways to present their offerings. Utilizing HeyGen as an 'avatar app maker', the video should feature dynamic transitions and a professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's 'Voiceover generation' capability. The clear audio will emphasize how effortlessly complex 'product explainers' can be brought to life.
Produce an engaging and educational 30-second video designed for educators who want to make learning more interactive. This prompt focuses on HeyGen's 'AI video generator' capabilities, featuring friendly 'avatars' delivering content with automatic 'Subtitles/captions'. The visual style should be clear and accessible, complemented by cheerful synthetic voices, enhancing understanding for diverse learners.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging App Walkthroughs.
Produce comprehensive app tutorials and reach a wider audience with clear, AI-powered instructional videos.
Enhance User Onboarding and Training.
Improve user engagement and retention for your app with interactive and effective AI-generated training content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enable creative customization for AI avatars?
HeyGen empowers users to create engaging, personalized videos by offering extensive customization options for your AI avatar, including diverse styles and branding controls. You can design unique custom virtual characters to perfectly represent your brand or message for avatar-based entertainment.
Can HeyGen generate AI videos from scripts efficiently?
Absolutely. HeyGen's AI video generator converts your written scripts directly into professional videos with lifelike AI avatars and synthetic voices, streamlining your content creation process. This text-to-video capability ensures rapid production of high-quality material.
What makes HeyGen an ideal AI avatar app maker for product explainers?
HeyGen is an ideal AI avatar app maker because it provides tools to easily create dynamic product explainers and app walkthroughs using engaging AI avatars and customizable templates. Integrate media, generate voiceovers, and add automatic subtitles to effectively communicate your message.
Does HeyGen support various aspect ratios for video output?
Yes, HeyGen supports exporting videos in multiple aspect ratios, ensuring your content is optimized for various platforms and devices. This flexibility allows for seamless sharing and broader reach with your AI avatar videos.