Create a concise 60-second DIY car maintenance video demonstrating how to check and top off engine oil, targeting novice car owners looking for clear, practical advice. The visual style should be bright and instructional, featuring close-ups of each step, complemented by a friendly, informative voiceover. Utilize Text-to-video from script to generate the narration and ensure Subtitles/captions are enabled for accessibility, guiding viewers through the "car repair tutorials" process effortlessly.

