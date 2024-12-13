Automotive Promo Video Generator for Stunning Car Videos

Create engaging automotive promotional videos quickly and easily with our Text-to-video from script feature.

Craft a 60-second automotive sales promo video designed for car dealerships and their sales teams, showcasing new models with a sleek, professional, and modern visual style, accompanied by upbeat background music and a clear, persuasive voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, featuring an AI avatar to present key selling points.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second AI car video for small automotive businesses and independent sellers, employing engaging high-definition footage and an energetic soundtrack, using HeyGen's extensive video templates and text-to-video from script capability to quickly produce compelling content that highlights vehicle features.
Prompt 2
Produce a 1-minute 30-second automotive promotional video targeted at marketing professionals, featuring a cinematic and polished visual style with a compelling narrative and rich background music, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script function to convert detailed marketing copy into a sophisticated video, complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions.
Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute car promo video for automotive content creators and advertisers, aiming for an innovative and immersive visual experience with diverse shots and powerful sound design, utilizing HeyGen's comprehensive media library/stock support for high-quality assets and aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor the video for various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Automotive Promo Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning car promotional videos that captivate your audience and drive engagement, all powered by AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Story
Begin by entering your script to generate initial video content using our Text-to-video from script feature. Alternatively, select from a diverse range of professionally designed templates to jumpstart your project.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Elements
Elevate your automotive sales promo video by incorporating a lifelike AI avatar to deliver your message, adding a professional and personal touch to your presentation.
3
Step 3
Customize and Polish
Refine your car promo video by utilizing branding controls to seamlessly integrate your logo and brand colors, ensuring a cohesive and professional appearance that resonates with your dealership's identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your automotive promotional videos by effortlessly resizing and exporting them for any platform. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your content looks perfect everywhere, ready to boost your marketing campaigns.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers car dealerships and marketers to create compelling automotive promo videos rapidly. Generate high-quality car ads and promotional content with AI, boosting marketing campaigns and sales.

Create Customer Testimonial Videos

Develop compelling customer success stories and testimonials for vehicles, building trust and credibility for your automotive brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of automotive promo videos with AI?

HeyGen's AI Car Video Generator streamlines the process by converting your script into engaging automotive promotional videos. Utilize our powerful Text-to-video from script feature and AI avatars to produce professional content without complex editing.

Can I customize my car promo videos for specific marketing campaigns using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable video templates and branding controls, allowing car dealerships to tailor each car promo video with their logo, colors, and specific messaging for various marketing campaigns. You can also incorporate High-Definition Footage from our media library.

What features does HeyGen offer to optimize automotive sales promo videos for different platforms?

HeyGen's Automotive Sales Promo Video Maker includes features like automatic Subtitles/captions and high-quality voiceover generation. You can also leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your videos are perfectly optimized for various social media platforms, maximizing your reach.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use automotive promo video generator for beginners?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive automotive promo video generator, making it accessible even for users with no prior video editing skills. Its user-friendly video editor allows you to create professional automotive promotional videos efficiently.

