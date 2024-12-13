Your Go-To Automation in Marketing Video Maker

Quickly produce high-impact marketing videos and campaigns, leveraging powerful AI tools for seamless Voiceover generation and dynamic content.

Create a 45-second engaging video targeting small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how an "automation in marketing video maker" can streamline their content creation. Use a bright, energetic visual style with an upbeat, confident voiceover. Demonstrate the ease of generating professional videos using "Text-to-video from script", highlighting its impact on "marketing automation" efficiency.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Automation in Marketing Video Making Works

Streamline your marketing efforts and generate high-quality, personalized videos at scale with our intuitive AI platform, designed to simplify complex creative processes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Automated Video
Start by selecting a professional template tailored for your marketing needs. Input your script, and watch as our AI automatically generates a draft video, streamlining your video creation process.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter and Voice
Bring your message to life by selecting an AI avatar and leveraging advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities to generate compelling narration directly from your text. This sets the stage for engaging, personalized videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Dynamic Data and Branding
Integrate your specific marketing data to create data-driven videos at scale. Utilize comprehensive branding controls to ensure your logo, colors, and fonts are consistent across all automated content, reinforcing your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Optimize for Distribution
Finalize your marketing video with automatic subtitles/captions and optimize for any platform using aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Your fully automated, engaging content is now ready for your digital marketing channels, maximizing reach and impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen supercharges marketing video creation through automation, empowering digital marketers to generate engaging, personalized videos efficiently for all campaigns.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Produce impactful video testimonials and success stories with AI, building trust and demonstrating product value to potential customers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers users to generate high-quality marketing videos with creative automation, transforming text into video scripts and leveraging AI avatars for personalized content. This allows for efficient video creation at scale.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your videos, allowing you to select from diverse AI avatars, utilize professional templates, and apply your brand's specific logos and colors. You can also integrate your own media or choose from a comprehensive stock library.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing systems for automated video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers a robust video API that facilitates seamless integration with your current marketing automation platforms, enabling you to generate data-driven videos programmatically. This capability supports advanced video automation workflows tailored to your needs.

Is HeyGen accessible for users without video editing experience?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as a no-code AI video generator, making professional video creation simple for everyone. Users can easily produce high-quality videos using pre-designed templates, text-to-video capabilities, and automated voiceover generation without needing complex video editing skills.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo