Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a polished 60-second explainer video targeting marketing teams and small business owners, illustrating the power of brand customization. This video should adopt a clean, professional aesthetic with on-brand colors and logos, complemented by an authoritative yet friendly AI voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI avatars can embody a brand's persona consistently.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 45-second tutorial video aimed at busy entrepreneurs and educators, simplifying the process of creating content. The visual style should be modern and straightforward, utilizing animated text and iconography with a clear, concise AI voice, focusing on the efficiency of converting Text-to-video from script using HeyGen's automation explainer generator.
Example Prompt 3
Design a captivating 15-second promotional clip for digital marketers and e-commerce brands, emphasizing personalized video content delivery. This short video should be fast-paced with quick cuts, impactful on-screen text, and a high-energy background music track, demonstrating HeyGen's capability for Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to suit various social media platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Automation Explainer Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into engaging explainer videos with AI-powered automation, saving time and resources.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your video script into the automation explainer generator. Our AI will then process your text, automatically generating initial scenes and preparing your content for visual storytelling.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. Customize their appearance and synchronize them with your script for a personalized and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Add Enhancements and Voiceovers
Further refine your explainer video by adding background music, visuals from the media library, and AI voiceovers. Utilize the voiceover generation feature to narrate your script with a natural-sounding voice.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your explainer video and prepare it for distribution. Utilize multi-format export options to download your video in various aspect ratios and file types, ready for any platform.

Create High-Performing Explainer Video Ads

Develop impactful, AI-generated video ads in minutes to effectively explain products or services and drive performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support creative video production, particularly for short-form content?

HeyGen empowers creators to produce engaging, personalized video content, including AI-generated Shorts, by leveraging a wide range of video templates and AI avatars. Its robust branding controls ensure your content aligns perfectly with your brand customization needs.

What types of AI avatars are available through HeyGen's platform?

HeyGen features a diverse selection of high-quality AI avatars, bringing a professional and human touch to your AI video generator projects. These AI-powered avatars can be customized to effectively deliver your message in various explainer videos or training videos.

Can HeyGen videos be customized to reflect my brand's unique identity?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily integrate your logo and brand colors into any video template. This ensures all your AI-powered video content maintains a consistent and professional brand identity through seamless brand customization.

Does HeyGen offer features for distributing videos across various social media channels?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies creating and optimizing content for social media platforms with its multi-format export options and aspect-ratio resizing. You can easily generate AI-generated Shorts and other video content optimized for diverse social media channels, ensuring broad multi-platform distribution.

