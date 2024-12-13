Automated Video Ad Generator: Create Stunning Ads Fast
Elevate your campaigns with our AI-powered video ad generator, featuring lifelike AI avatars that instantly create winning ads for any platform.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 45-second spot for content creators and marketers seeking innovative engagement, showcasing the power of AI avatars. The aesthetic should be modern and sophisticated, with seamless transitions highlighting an AI actor presenting information dynamically. A clear, articulate voiceover generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation feature should guide viewers through the benefits of personalized, scalable video content.
Produce a succinct 60-second tutorial-style video aimed at digital agencies and marketers managing diverse campaigns, illustrating how to create video ads for multiple social platforms. The visual narrative should be clean and practical, showcasing the efficiency of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various social media formats. An informative, strategic voiceover accompanied by on-screen text should walk the audience through optimizing their ad creative effortlessly.
Imagine a captivating 30-second promotional video designed for global brands and creators aiming for international reach, focusing on localizing content. The visual presentation should be diverse and inclusive, featuring various cultures and languages, emphasizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature. A friendly, welcoming voiceover should explain how easily one can add multilingual captions, making content accessible to a broader audience without extensive manual effort.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate automated video ad generator, empowering marketers to quickly create winning video ads. Leverage AI Actors and AI Avatars to produce compelling advertising videos efficiently.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly generate winning advertising videos using AI-powered tools to captivate your audience and drive conversions.
Produce Engaging Social Media Ads.
Easily create dynamic and shareable video ads for all social platforms to boost your brand's online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as an automated video ad generator with AI Actors?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create video ads using its advanced automated video ad generator. Leverage diverse AI Actors and AI Avatars to bring your scripts to life, making video ad production both scalable and highly engaging for your creative needs.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer to easily make video ads?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive video ad maker with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a wide array of professional video templates. This allows content creators and marketers to produce stunning advertising videos quickly and efficiently for various social platforms.
Can HeyGen localize video ads for global audiences?
Yes, HeyGen enables marketers to localize in every language, ensuring your video ads resonate with global audiences. You can also utilize voice clones to maintain brand consistency while reaching diverse markets, expanding your creative reach.
How does HeyGen support the creation of UGC ads and A/B testing?
HeyGen streamlines the creative production of authentic UGC ads, allowing you to generate diverse content variants. This facilitates robust A/B tests to optimize your campaigns and consistently produce winning ads for maximum impact.