Automated Tutorial Video Generator: Create Guides Instantly

Quickly create professional tutorial videos from any script using advanced text-to-video generation.

Imagine a 90-second instructional video designed for L&D Teams, demonstrating how to efficiently create engaging onboarding content. The visual style should be professional and inviting, utilizing a friendly AI avatar to guide new hires through company policies, complemented by a clear voiceover generation. This segment should highlight the power of an automated tutorial video generator.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second concise tutorial for small business owners, showcasing the swift creation of promotional material. The video's aesthetic should be dynamic and clean, featuring quick cuts and vibrant graphic overlays, driven by a modern AI voice. Focus on the ease of turning a simple script into a full video using text-to-video from script capabilities and readily available templates.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 45-second informative video targeting content creators, explaining the critical role of accessibility in training videos. Visually, it should be clean and precise, demonstrating the intuitive process of adding subtitles/captions to any project. The audio will feature an articulate AI voice, emphasizing the convenience of this AI video editor feature.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 2-minute demonstration for marketing professionals on repurposing existing media for different platforms. The visual and audio style should be creative and fast-paced, illustrating how to transform standard footage using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for social media. Showcase the seamless integration of your own media library/stock support with this AI video generator to adapt content efficiently.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Automated Tutorial Video Generators Work

Effortlessly transform your ideas into engaging tutorial videos with AI-powered tools, perfect for onboarding, training, and social media.

1
Step 1
Provide Your Content
Begin by pasting your script or using "text prompts" to generate your initial video scenes, setting the foundation for your tutorial.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance engagement by choosing from diverse "AI avatars" to present your content, or pick from professional templates for quick setup.
3
Step 3
Fine-Tune Audio and Accessibility
Automatically generate lifelike "AI voiceovers" for your script. Optionally, add subtitles to ensure your message is accessible to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Utilize built-in "editing tools" to perfect your video, then export it in various formats and aspect ratios suitable for social media or internal platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Improve Employee Onboarding & L&D

.

Elevate your training programs and L&D initiatives with dynamic AI videos, significantly boosting engagement and knowledge retention among employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of tutorial videos using AI?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video generator, allowing users to transform a script into dynamic tutorial videos. It leverages realistic AI avatars and sophisticated AI voiceovers to automate the video production process efficiently.

What editing tools does HeyGen provide for customizing training videos?

HeyGen offers comprehensive editing tools, including options for subtitles/captions, branding controls, and scene adjustments, ensuring your training videos are polished and professional. You can easily integrate your logo and brand colors to maintain consistency.

Can HeyGen adapt videos for different platforms like social media?

Yes, HeyGen provides flexible aspect-ratio resizing and a variety of templates to optimize your videos for various platforms, including social media. This allows for efficient distribution of your content without extensive re-editing.

How can I create a video in HeyGen using just a script?

HeyGen functions as an intuitive text-to-video generator where you simply input your script, and the AI video editor transforms it into a complete video. You can choose from various AI avatars and voiceover generation options to bring your text prompts to life seamlessly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo