Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second concise tutorial for small business owners, showcasing the swift creation of promotional material. The video's aesthetic should be dynamic and clean, featuring quick cuts and vibrant graphic overlays, driven by a modern AI voice. Focus on the ease of turning a simple script into a full video using text-to-video from script capabilities and readily available templates.
Develop a 45-second informative video targeting content creators, explaining the critical role of accessibility in training videos. Visually, it should be clean and precise, demonstrating the intuitive process of adding subtitles/captions to any project. The audio will feature an articulate AI voice, emphasizing the convenience of this AI video editor feature.
Create a 2-minute demonstration for marketing professionals on repurposing existing media for different platforms. The visual and audio style should be creative and fast-paced, illustrating how to transform standard footage using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for social media. Showcase the seamless integration of your own media library/stock support with this AI video generator to adapt content efficiently.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Educational Courses.
Effortlessly create and expand your course catalog with AI-powered video, reaching a global audience with engaging educational content.
Enhance Healthcare Training.
Simplify complex medical concepts with AI-generated videos, improving understanding and educational outcomes for healthcare professionals and patients.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of tutorial videos using AI?
HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video generator, allowing users to transform a script into dynamic tutorial videos. It leverages realistic AI avatars and sophisticated AI voiceovers to automate the video production process efficiently.
What editing tools does HeyGen provide for customizing training videos?
HeyGen offers comprehensive editing tools, including options for subtitles/captions, branding controls, and scene adjustments, ensuring your training videos are polished and professional. You can easily integrate your logo and brand colors to maintain consistency.
Can HeyGen adapt videos for different platforms like social media?
Yes, HeyGen provides flexible aspect-ratio resizing and a variety of templates to optimize your videos for various platforms, including social media. This allows for efficient distribution of your content without extensive re-editing.
How can I create a video in HeyGen using just a script?
HeyGen functions as an intuitive text-to-video generator where you simply input your script, and the AI video editor transforms it into a complete video. You can choose from various AI avatars and voiceover generation options to bring your text prompts to life seamlessly.