Automated Business Video Generator: Create Pro Videos Fast

Generate professional marketing and training videos effortlessly using realistic AI avatars, saving up to 90% of your time and cost.

Imagine producing a vibrant 60-second marketing video for your new product, targeting busy small business owners who need to quickly grasp the value proposition of an automated business video generator. Visually, think clean, dynamic graphics and short, impactful clips showcasing product features, accompanied by an upbeat, confident voiceover. You can achieve this effortlessly using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your ideas into engaging multimedia content without complex editing.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional yet approachable 45-second video specifically for sales teams and content creators, demonstrating how to personalize outreach at scale. Envision a sleek, modern visual style with a friendly, engaging AI avatar presenting the key benefits, ensuring a consistent brand voice through HeyGen's voiceover generation. This empowers users to create customized digital avatars for various campaigns, enhancing client engagement with a personal touch.
Example Prompt 2
Create an informative 90-second training video designed for HR departments and corporate trainers, illustrating a new employee onboarding process. This video should feature a clear, instructional visual style with on-screen text reinforcing key points, complemented by a calm and authoritative narration. With HeyGen's media library/stock support, you can easily integrate relevant visuals and ensure accessibility for all learners through automatic subtitles/captions, making the creation of essential training videos straightforward.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a captivating 30-second social media video aimed at social media managers and influencers, showcasing how quickly they can generate eye-catching content. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced, trendy, and vibrant, featuring quick scene changes set to energetic background music. Leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the video for various platforms, making it simple for any AI video generator user to create professional-looking social media videos that grab attention.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Automated Business Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into professional business videos with AI, streamlining your content creation process and boosting engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your video script. Our platform utilizes advanced text-to-video capabilities to convert your words into compelling visual content.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Template
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand, then pick a professional template to match your video's purpose.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Media
Enhance your video by incorporating branding controls like logos and colors, and integrate multimedia content from our extensive library or your uploads.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your high-quality video with ease, utilizing aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, then seamlessly export and share it across your channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training and Learning Materials

Develop dynamic, AI-generated training videos that significantly improve learner engagement and knowledge retention for your workforce.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI video creation from text?

HeyGen empowers users to easily transform text into compelling AI videos. Leverage our advanced AI video generator and a diverse range of AI Avatars to create studio-quality videos without complex editing. This streamlined process makes automated video generation accessible for all your multimedia content needs.

Can I customize videos with my brand's identity using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust customization options, allowing you to integrate your brand's identity seamlessly. Utilize branded backgrounds, add your logo, and control colors to ensure every marketing video reflects your company's unique style and messaging.

What types of multimedia content can HeyGen help create efficiently?

HeyGen is an automated business video generator designed for diverse content creation. Easily produce high-quality social media videos, engaging marketing videos, and informative training videos with our intuitive platform. This helps teams save significant time in video production.

Does HeyGen offer realistic AI Avatars and voiceovers for video projects?

Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of realistic digital avatars and supports rich voiceover generation in over 140 languages. You can even create your own expressive AI Avatar to personalize your video content, ensuring powerful and synchronized audio for every project.

