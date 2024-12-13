Imagine producing a vibrant 60-second marketing video for your new product, targeting busy small business owners who need to quickly grasp the value proposition of an automated business video generator. Visually, think clean, dynamic graphics and short, impactful clips showcasing product features, accompanied by an upbeat, confident voiceover. You can achieve this effortlessly using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your ideas into engaging multimedia content without complex editing.

Generate Video