Automated Brand Video Generator: Create On-Brand Videos Fast

Unlock smart automation for your video creation using customizable templates & scenes, delivering professional on-brand videos without effort.

Imagine effortlessly creating consistent, on-brand videos for your campaigns. This 30-second video targets small business owners and marketing teams, showcasing how an automated brand video generator simplifies content creation. The visual style should be professional and inspiring, featuring clean graphics and upbeat background music, demonstrating the seamless use of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to achieve brand cohesion quickly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Boost your product engagement with a compelling 45-second video designed for product marketers and e-commerce businesses. This dynamic video will highlight how an AI video maker can bring your offerings to life, featuring sleek product shots and a friendly, confident AI avatar explaining key features. The visual and audio style should be modern and engaging, illustrating the power of HeyGen's "AI avatars" to create impactful Product Videos.
Example Prompt 2
Need rapid, engaging content for your social media? This 15-second spot is tailored for social media managers and content creators looking to quickly produce UGC-style video ads. The fast-paced, authentic visual style, paired with lively trending music, will demonstrate how easily content can be generated using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, transforming simple text into dynamic visual narratives with AI video creation tools.
Example Prompt 3
Revolutionize your video production workflows and achieve significant cost savings with this 60-second informative video. Aimed at marketing agencies and corporate communications, it demonstrates how an AI video platform streamlines video creation. The visual style should be polished and clear, featuring on-screen text and professional voiceovers, showcasing the effortless use of HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" capability for broad audience reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Automated Brand Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning, on-brand videos with smart automation and AI-powered tools, streamlining your content production.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Select a Template
Begin by providing your video script or choosing from a library of professional templates to kickstart your project. Leverage our text-to-video from script capability to transform your words into engaging visuals effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand's Visuals
Personalize your video by adding your brand's logo, colors, and choosing from various AI avatars. Access a rich media library to ensure your visuals align perfectly with your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Captions
Enhance your message with natural-sounding voiceover generation in multiple languages. Automatically add precise subtitles and captions to improve accessibility and viewer engagement across all platforms.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Apply final touches, including aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, and effortlessly export your polished on-brand video. Your content is now ready for immediate use across all your marketing channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop impactful AI-powered videos that highlight customer testimonials, building trust and credibility for your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen empower creative control in AI video generation?

HeyGen provides extensive creative control through its intuitive AI video maker, allowing users to customize AI avatars, select from diverse templates, and incorporate branding elements. This enables the efficient production of high-quality, on-brand videos tailored to specific creative visions.

What kind of engaging on-brand videos can HeyGen help create?

HeyGen is a versatile automated brand video generator, perfect for creating dynamic Product Videos, compelling UGC-style video ads, and engaging social media content. Its generative AI video capabilities support visual storytelling moments across various platforms, ensuring your message stands out.

Can HeyGen truly simplify the process of making AI-powered video ads?

Absolutely. As an advanced AI Video Ad Maker, HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming scripts into ad-ready videos with AI avatars and natural voiceovers. This smart automation significantly reduces production time and effort for Performance Marketers, leading to AI Ads that win.

Does HeyGen offer features for text-to-video content creation?

Yes, HeyGen excels as a text-to-video generator, enabling users to effortlessly convert written scripts into professional videos. With a simple text input, you can leverage AI avatars and sophisticated voiceover generation to bring your content to life swiftly and creatively.

