Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 60-second instructional video designed for educators and online course creators, demonstrating the power of digital avatars in engaging learners. The visual style should be clean and informative, featuring various AI avatars explaining complex concepts with friendly expressions, while the audio consists of a calm, articulate AI voice and subtle background music. This AI-generated video should highlight how HeyGen's AI avatars bring personality and clarity to e-learning content, making it more dynamic and accessible.
Create a punchy 30-second social media ad for content creators and social media managers, showcasing the rapid production of promotional videos. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced and modern, utilizing dynamic text overlays and quick cuts, set to trendy, catchy music and a concise, energetic voiceover. Emphasize how the platform's diverse Templates & scenes allow for quick video creation, empowering users with creative control to launch campaigns swiftly.
Develop a professional 50-second corporate training video aimed at global marketing teams and corporate trainers, illustrating seamless multi-language communication. The visual style should be polished and corporate, featuring clear graphics and on-screen text reinforcing key messages, accompanied by multi-language AI voiceovers and a subtle instrumental backing track. Demonstrate how HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation capabilities enable effortless localization and enhance the reach of any video content.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce captivating videos and clips for social media platforms, enhancing audience engagement and brand visibility.
Produce High-Converting Video Ads.
Develop impactful, high-performing video advertisements rapidly, streamlining your ad production workflow and boosting campaign ROI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?
HeyGen transforms your written scripts into engaging, AI-generated video content using advanced text-to-video technology. This process allows for rapid video creation, eliminating the need for complex traditional video editing.
Can I customize AI avatars in HeyGen for unique branding?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive creative control over digital avatars, enabling you to tailor their appearance and style to perfectly align with your brand identity. You can ensure your AI-generated video reflects your specific vision.
What creative resources does HeyGen provide for video production?
HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and scenes to jumpstart your video production workflows. These resources, combined with AI voiceovers, empower seamless content marketing and high-quality video output.
Does HeyGen support multi-language video content?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust multi-language support, allowing you to create AI-generated video content that resonates with a global audience. This enhances your creative reach and facilitates localized communication effortlessly.