Automated AI Video Generator: Effortless Video Creation

Quickly turn your scripts into engaging videos using our advanced text-to-video from script capability, boosting your content marketing efforts.

Produce a vibrant 45-second video targeting small business owners and digital marketers, illustrating how an automated AI video generator can simplify their content marketing efforts. The visual style should be bright and energetic, with smooth transitions highlighting the platform's ease of use, accompanied by upbeat music and a clear, professional AI voiceover. Focus on showcasing the effortless conversion from Text-to-video from script to a polished final product, emphasizing time and cost savings for compelling marketing campaigns.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second instructional video designed for educators and online course creators, demonstrating the power of digital avatars in engaging learners. The visual style should be clean and informative, featuring various AI avatars explaining complex concepts with friendly expressions, while the audio consists of a calm, articulate AI voice and subtle background music. This AI-generated video should highlight how HeyGen's AI avatars bring personality and clarity to e-learning content, making it more dynamic and accessible.
Example Prompt 2
Create a punchy 30-second social media ad for content creators and social media managers, showcasing the rapid production of promotional videos. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced and modern, utilizing dynamic text overlays and quick cuts, set to trendy, catchy music and a concise, energetic voiceover. Emphasize how the platform's diverse Templates & scenes allow for quick video creation, empowering users with creative control to launch campaigns swiftly.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a professional 50-second corporate training video aimed at global marketing teams and corporate trainers, illustrating seamless multi-language communication. The visual style should be polished and corporate, featuring clear graphics and on-screen text reinforcing key messages, accompanied by multi-language AI voiceovers and a subtle instrumental backing track. Demonstrate how HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation capabilities enable effortless localization and enhance the reach of any video content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the automated AI video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling, professional videos using advanced AI, making video creation accessible and efficient for everyone.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Begin your video creation journey by inputting your script. Our platform utilizes advanced text-to-video technology to interpret your content and prepare it for visual representation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to be the presenter in your video. These digital avatars bring your script to life with natural movements and expressions.
3
Step 3
Refine with Templates
Enhance your video's visual appeal by applying professional templates and scenes. Customize backgrounds, text, and elements to match your brand and message effectively.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Generate your complete AI-powered video. Our system efficiently renders your project into a high-quality video output, ready for sharing across various platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training and Learning Experiences

.

Utilize AI-generated videos to make training content more interactive and memorable, leading to improved learning outcomes and retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?

HeyGen transforms your written scripts into engaging, AI-generated video content using advanced text-to-video technology. This process allows for rapid video creation, eliminating the need for complex traditional video editing.

Can I customize AI avatars in HeyGen for unique branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive creative control over digital avatars, enabling you to tailor their appearance and style to perfectly align with your brand identity. You can ensure your AI-generated video reflects your specific vision.

What creative resources does HeyGen provide for video production?

HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and scenes to jumpstart your video production workflows. These resources, combined with AI voiceovers, empower seamless content marketing and high-quality video output.

Does HeyGen support multi-language video content?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust multi-language support, allowing you to create AI-generated video content that resonates with a global audience. This enhances your creative reach and facilitates localized communication effortlessly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo